‘The Dark Red’: Film Review

One of three directors who first won attention with 2007’s excellent three-part thriller “The Signal” (not to be confused with another enterprising sci-fi-tinged indie of that title from 2014), Dan Bush has made several interesting genre features on his own since. Like cloning fantasy “The Reconstruction of William Zero” and bank-robbery-turned-monster-movie “The Vault” before it, his latest intrigues with an offbeat premise that it ultimately doesn’t develop to fully satisfying results.

Once again co-written with cast member Conal Byrne, “The Dark Red” is an overcomplicated stew of apparent madness, conspiracy, supernatural powers and revenge whose narrative elements never quite mesh, or even come to full fruition individually. Nonetheless, this quasi-horror mixed bag holds attention even as it flags in both credibility and suspense. Dark Sky is releasing on five U.S. screens March 6, simultaneous with on-demand launch. It should do well enough among genre fans who’ll nonetheless be kept waiting a bit longer for Bush and Byrne to hit a home run.

After a brief prelude in which a Child Support Services worker (Jill Jane Clements) finds a toddler alive in a presumably-overdosed dead mother’s trailer home, we’re introduced to that now-grown foundling years later. Things have not gone well for Sybil (April Billingsley), whose adoptive parent died in suspicious circumstances not long ago, and who is currently under observation in a psychiatric ward. As interviewed by Dr. Deluce (a rather thankless role for Kelsey Scott), she reluctantly relates how she got here, all the while certain she’ll be disbelieved.

Sybil has been diagnosed as schizophrenic, but insists the “voices” she hears are real — a rare blood type has somehow made her capable of reading others’ thoughts. (Later we discover they gave her additional, murkily-defined paranormal abilities as well.) She claims it’s this distinction that resulted in her baby being ripped from her womb, and she’s frantic to be freed so she can locate the child she’s convinced is still alive.

As she tells the doc this backstory, we see her courtship by newly-met nice guy David (Byrne), who only takes her to meet his family when her pregnancy is well-advanced. The parents (Rhoda Griffis, John Curran) exhibit a creepily excessive interest in their grandchild-to-be during a welcome dinner that rapidly goes south, leading to extreme peril from which Sybil barely escapes.

“The Dark Red’s” momentum is continually stalled by our returning to that rather ponderous framing device of present-tense therapy sessions. A narrative structure less tricky than awkward only seems more so when we finally ditch the flashbacks, so Sybil can seek vengeance — a process initiated in the corniest way possible, complete with poker-faced training montage.

Drive-through plot holes become more evident as the conclusion nears, and many key story ideas (from the heroine’s “powers” to the “cult” she squares off against) never really come into clearer focus beyond a quick initial sketch. It doesn’t help that the film’s pacing often feels slack, its visual presentation uninspired — a surprise, since the duo’s James Franco-starring last effort “The Vault” had a firm grip on atmospherics. Performances are variable, somewhat hamstrung by the fact that their histrionics often outdistance plausible character writing.

Yet even if the overloaded story ends up a case of too much explication and not enough involvement, its twistiness still keeps our curiosity whetted. The climax brings at least some payoff in terms of violent release. “The Dark Red” has more problems than pluses, and at various points it recalls other, better films, from “The Fury” to 1994’s neglected horror gem “Aswang” aka “The Unearthing.” Still, in its convoluted fashion it does avoid any sense of hewing to obvious genre formulae.

Their collaborative features to date being sufficiently adventurous and different from one another, it seems almost inevitable that Bush and Bryne will eventually knock one out of the park. In the meantime, “The Dark Red” reps another respectable near-miss that promises more than it delivers, but will still seem worth a watch to home-viewing indie horror fans.