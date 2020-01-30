×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sergio’: Film Review

Greg Barker fictionalizes and elongates his 2009 documentary on charismatic UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, to diminished returns.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sergio
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Director:
Greg Barker
With:
Wagner Moura, Ana De Armas, Brían F. O’Byrne, Garret Dillahunt
Release Date:
Apr 17, 2020

Running time: 118 MIN.

Official Site: https://www.netflix.com/title/80191526

There is a Robert Frost poem called “Escapist – Never” which provides a frequent refrain in Greg Barker’s deeply admiring but drawn-out biopic of Brazilian diplomat and U.N. leading light Sergio Vieira de Mello. “It is the future that creates his present,” runs the penultimate line, and the handsome, heroic, charismatic de Mello (played with persuasive charm by Wagner Moura) certainly does seem like a man whose present was shaped by the future — specifically by the better, brighter, freer global future he believed the U.N. could be instrumental in achieving and that he personally could help midwife into being.

Such noble intentions and such impact on world affairs does render understandable Barker’s rather starry-eyed approach, but in its unnecessary length and sentimental emphasis on the man’s romantic life, “Sergio” more often, intentionally and otherwise, evokes the “interminable chain of longing” of the poem’s celebrated last line.

“Sergio” begins with a re-creation of an actual to-camera piece that de Mello, then U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, recorded to welcome and inspire new recruits to the organization. Though it’s filmed in an office from behind a desk, de Mello ends on an exhortation to value field work above all else, neatly cuing up the nesting-table series of flashbacks and flash-forwards detailing his own time on the ground in Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia and, finally, Iraq.

Popular on Variety

First, we spin forward to the 2003 bombing of the U.N. headquarters in Baghdad, which was ordered by terrorist leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and which claimed at least 22 lives and wounded over 100 people, and here provides a loose framing device. De Mello and close associate Gil Loescher (Brian F. O’Byrne), both critically wounded, were trapped under tons of rubble in the blast, and so in between detailing the surprisingly under-resourced rescue attempts, which mostly boiled down to two lone American soldiers (played by Garret Dillahunt and Will Dalton) attempting to move precarious fallen masonry by hand, screenwriter Craig Borten imagines a borderline delirious de Mello reliving moments of significance from his storied life. Chief among these reminiscences is the tale of his romance with Carolina Larriera (Ana de Armas, reuniting with Moura after “Wasp Network”), an Argentinian U.N. economic adviser whom the married father-of-two met while brokering a peace deal between the rebels and the Indonesian government in East Timor.

In Adrian Teijido’s calm, throughful photography (it’s a refreshing choice to not go the shaky handheld docudrama route), de Armas and Moura make an attractive couple, and de Armas is able to imbue Carolina — whose role seems just a little wispy on the page — with an intelligence and will that makes her more than just de Mello’s romantic foil. But Barker’s emphasis on this love story at the expense of a deeper exploration of the exceptional talents that earned de Mello his reputation for feats of diplmatic wizardry in highly fraught situations where others had tried and failed, also has a curiously flattening effect.

Although the relationship with Larriera was doubtless crucially important to de Mello, it was not the thing that made him extraordinary in the eyes of the world. And so the hesitant courtship, the smouldering looks, and the romancing, including a tasteful but unnecessarily lengthy sex scene over which Fernando Velázquez’ otherwise rather generic political-thriller score crescendos like it’s high drama, all feel like a distraction from the more thorny and politically provocative side of de Mello’s story. That’s especially irksome given that the scenes of geopolitical debate, diplomatic argument and even ego clash between de Mello and the world-wearily witty Loescher (with Moura having fully as much chemistry with a terrifically wry O’Byrne as he does with de Armas) are actually where the film crackles to life.

Barker comes from a documentary background and already told de Mello’s life story in a 2009 nonfiction film, also called “Sergio.” So perhaps it’s understandable that given the license of fictionalization, Barker would try to explore avenues that his documentary could not easily show: the workings of de Mello’s mind; the memories and regrets that perhaps floated through his consciousness during those painful, lonely hours trapped in the shifting rubble. But this sentimental approach glosses over much of the potential drama that is set up only to dissipate: de Mello’s prickly relationship with U.S. Envoy Paul Bremer (Bradley Whitford); his association, criticized by Loescher, with war criminals and terrorists if he believed it could achieve his ends; and his fateful decision to send the U.S. Army guards away from the U.N. office in Baghdad in 2003. Sergio Vieira de Mello was, by all accounts, not a man who let fear of making the wrong decision stop him from acting decisively, and it’s a shame that the soft-edged romantic prevarications of “Sergio” prevent the film from embodying that same dynamism.

'Sergio': Film Review

Reviewed at Sundance Film Festival, Jan. 28, 2019. Running time: 118 MIN.

Production: Director: Greg Barker. Screenplay: Craig Borten, based on the book "Chasing the Flame: One Man's Fight to Save the World" by Samantha Power. Camera: Adrian Teijido. Editor: Claudia Castello. Music: Fernando Velázquez.

Crew: A Netflix release and presentation of a Black Rabbit Media, Anima Pictures, Itapoan production. Producers: Brent Travers, Daniel Dreifuss, Wagner Moura.

With: Wagner Moura, Ana De Armas, Brían F. O’Byrne, Garret Dillahunt, Bradley Whitford, Clemens Schick, Will Dalton.

More Film

  • Jodie Foster

    Film Roundup: Jodie Foster to Direct Mona Lisa Theft Movie

    In today’s film news roundup, Jodie Foster is directing a Mona Lisa movie, Sony buys a sci-fi script for Jake Kasdan, Lionsgate signs a deal with Kristin Burr and “The Color Purple” is returning to theaters. PROJECT LAUNCH Jodie Foster has come on board to direct an untitled drama about the 1911 theft of the [...]

  • Sergio

    'Sergio': Film Review

    There is a Robert Frost poem called “Escapist – Never” which provides a frequent refrain in Greg Barker’s deeply admiring but drawn-out biopic of Brazilian diplomat and U.N. leading light Sergio Vieira de Mello. “It is the future that creates his present,” runs the penultimate line, and the handsome, heroic, charismatic de Mello (played with [...]

  • Shane Paul Mcghie and Richard Jenkins

    'The Last Shift': Film Review

    In this wonderfully sad small-town drama, the ever-empathetic Richard Jenkins plays Stan, a former high school athlete who took the graveyard shift at local chain Oscar’s Chicken and Fish in 1971 and never left. He’s given them four decades of his life; they’ve raised his hourly wage from $3.10 to just over $13. He considers [...]

  • Us Harriet Bafta Snub

    BAFTAs: Leaders Grapple With Lack of Diversity in Noms

    #BAFTAsSoWhite was not the hashtag that BAFTA brass was hoping would trend on Twitter within minutes of nominations being announced. Yet there it was: an incensed public response to a slate that, for the fourth time in a decade, yielded all-white nominees in the four top acting categories, including two apiece for actresses Margot Robbie [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    BAFTAs and Oscars See Eye to Eye

    For any awards pundits reading the BAFTA nominations as tea leaves for the impending Oscar race, 2020’s nomination slate held relatively few surprises. Unlike in certain years when BAFTA has piled nominations upon wildcard contenders (“Drive” in 2012, for example), this year’s top selections in the major categories more or less align with their perceived [...]

  • Billie Eilish47th Annual American Music Awards,

    Billie Eilish to Perform on the Oscars

    Fresh off her five Grammy wins, Billie Eilish will take the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and air live on ABC, starting with a red carpet pre-show at 3:30pm PT. Billie Eilish swept the top Grammy categories on Sunday night, [...]

  • Charm City Kings

    'Charm City Kings': Film Review

    “Charm City Kings,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Sherman Payne, is an earnest coming-of-age story about a Baltimore 14-year-old named Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) torn between joining the Midnight Clique, an extreme dirt bike crime gang in stormtrooper-esque shiny white breastplates, or becoming a veterinarian. While that setup might make eyes roll, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad