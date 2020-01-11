×

‘Lingua Franca’: Film Review

A trans Filipina in Brooklyn has troubles of both the romantic and immigration-status ilk in writer-director-star Isabel Sandoval's quietly involving drama.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lingua Franca
CREDIT: Luxbox
Director:
Isabel Sandoval
With:
Isabel Sandoval, Eomon Farren, Lynn Cohen, Ivory Aquino

Running time: 95 MIN.

There’s a simultaneous delicacy and straightforwardness to “Lingua Franca” that stamps Isabel Sandoval’s third feature with a distinctive directorial sensibility — even if her script eventually muffles some of the film’s early promise. This low-key drama about a trans Filipina looking for love (and a green card) while working as a domestic in Brooklyn is low-key in the right ways, utilizing subtlety and suggestion in place of spelled-out backstories or case pleading. After a while, however, we need more emotional payoff than Sandoval is willing to provide. Nonetheless, this U.S.-Philippines co-production is well worth a look for niche programmers and distributors in various formats.

The writer-director is also the lead performer here, given an “introducing” credit (prior features “Senorita” and “Apparition” were credited to Vincent Sandoval). We don’t know at what point her character Olivia underwent a gender transition, though she’s known fellow émigré Trixie (Ivory Aquino) since their shared childhood in the Cebu province. Trixie is introduced marrying a handsome New Yorker, an apparent love match that gets her well en route to the American Dream, 21st-century edition. But Sandoval’s Olivia, whose wages support a frequently-calling mother and other relatives back home, hasn’t attracted that kind of benefactor. Instead, she’s paying a man to marry her in order to attain citizenship. When that plan unravels, she’s frantic, particularly as anti-immigrant rhetoric and news of ICE raids seem to be everywhere.

After all, forced deportation is exactly what happened to the last woman who took care of Olga (Lynn Cohen), the senile old lady for whom she acts as live-in caretaker. Newly joining their Brighton Beach household is Olga’s grandson Alex (Eamon Farren), a past ne’er-do-well trying to get back on his feet after a stint at a Midwestern rehab center. To that end, he’s been handed a job at an uncle’s meatpacking operation, and a spare room at grandma’s, in exchange for filling in when Olivia has time off. He’s not exactly a born caregiver (or teetotaler, for that matter), but he’s willing to make an effort.

Popular on Variety

Once they get to know each other a bit better, an initially awkward vibe between he and Olivia turns to physical passion. What seems a mutual sexual outlet for two starved individuals just might even grow into something else. But that prospect is complicated when one of Alex’s old party pals snoops around her identification papers, then informs him that she’s a “tranny.”

This ought to push the hitherto quiet, indirectly revealing tale in more assertive narrative directions, but somehow it doesn’t. Alex’s contradictory actions and Olivia’s responses (even after she figures out what he knows) only obfuscate their relationship when it should come into sharp focus, for good or bad. Nor does the ambiguous fadeout offer much satisfaction. To a point, Sandoval’s
commitment to intriguing understatement comes off as intelligent restraint. In the end, though, a little head-on confrontation and plot resolution surely wouldn’t have hurt.

Still, “Lingua Franca” is notable not just for the deftness of its overall assembly and performances, but for its approaching hot-button issues of the moment (the status/rights of both transpersons and undocumented workers) in ways that are insightful without being heavy-handed. While all the well-acted figures here are presented with a lot of explicatory blanks, the reliable Cohen is particularly fine at making her character seem fully realized — despite the fact that Olga often barely knows who or where she is.

In his first feature as DP, Isaac Banks’ lensing underlines the film’s best points, combining atmospheric urban grit and elegant simplicity. The film isn’t quite pared-down enough to qualify as minimalist, but it’s typical of its economy of means that you don’t even notice Teresa Barrozo’s score until it accompanies the closing credits.

'Lingua Franca': Film Review

Reviewed online, San Francisco, Dec. 30, 2019. (In Venice, BFI London, Busan, AFI, Palm Springs film festivals.) Running time: 95 MIN.

Production: (U.S.-Philippines) A 7107 Entertainment production in association with Frontrow Entertainment, TBA Studios, Twothreefive, Talvez Entertainment. Producers: Isabel Sandoval, Jhett Tolentino, Carlo Velayo, Darlene Catly Malimas. Executive producers: Jerome Kerkman, Raymond Francisco, Samuel S. Verzosa, Fernando Ortigas, E.A. Rocha, Vincent Nebrida, Sarah Brennan Kolb, Nicole Cosgrove, Romulo Aromin Jr., Gigi Dement. Co-producers: Gigi Dement, Richard Kim, Cecilia Mejia, Jeremiah Abraham.

Crew: Director, writer: Isabel Sandoval. Camera: Issac Banks. Editor: Sandoval. Music: Teresa Barrozo.

With: Isabel Sandoval, Eomon Farren, Lynn Cohen, Ivory Aquino, P.J. Boudousque, Lev Gorn, Andrea Leigh, Lef Steinert, Roman Blat, Jake Soister. (English, Tagalog, Russian, Cecuano dialogue)

More Film

  • Lingua Franca

    'Lingua Franca': Film Review

    — even if her script eventually muffles some of the film’s early promise. This low-key drama about a trans Filipina looking for love (and a green card) while working as a domestic in Brooklyn is low-key in the right ways, utilizing subtlety and suggestion in place of spelled-out backstories or case pleading. After a while, [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    Box Office: '1917' Explodes for $37 Million Weekend, Topping 'Star Wars' 

    Universal and DreamWorks’ “1917” is marching quickly following its Golden Globe victories, scoring $36.5 million at the U.S. box office in its first weekend playing nationwide. Sam Mendes’ World War I drama, which took home best picture and best director at Sunday’s Globes, had previously nabbed $2.7 million in limited release after opening on Christmas [...]

  • Chhapaak

    ‘Chhapaak’: Film Review

    There’s a scene late in “Chhapaak,” writer-director Meghna Gulzar’s stirringly crafted and intelligently uplifting fact-based drama, where Malti (Deepika Padukone), the survivor of a horrific assault, tentatively expresses her warm feelings to Amol (Vikrant Massey), the crusading activist who has taken up the cause of women who have suffered similar attacks. But, true to form [...]

  • Ruben Fleischer Uncharted

    'Venom' Director Ruben Fleischer Eyed for 'Uncharted' Movie

    “Venom” director Ruben Fleischer will likely direct “Uncharted,” the long-gestating, oft-delayed adaptation of the popular video game of the same name. There’s no deal in place and Fleischer is said to be atop a list of other candidates being considered by Sony Pictures, but insiders say the job is his if he wants it. “Uncharted” [...]

  • Paul Rosenfeld, Veteran Film Executive, Dies

    Paul Rosenfeld, Veteran Film Executive, Dies at 71

    Paul Rosenfeld, former Gramercy Pictures’ veteran head of distribution, died Tuesday at his home in Portland, Ore. He was 71. Rosenfeld was one of the most well-known film buyers in the exhibition industry. He began his career working as a young film booker at Walter Reade theater in New York. 20th Century Fox film executive [...]

  • Josh Hartnett

    What Ever Happened to Josh Hartnett?

    In 2001, at 22, Josh Hartnett was supposed to become the next Leonardo DiCaprio or Matt Damon. His back-to-back roles in Michael Bay’s “Pearl Harbor” and Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down” catapulted him onto the A-list. He graced magazine covers, the paparazzi stalked his personal life and directors pursued him for blockbusters and comic-book vehicles. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad