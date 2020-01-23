×

‘John Henry’: Film Review

Terry Crews and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges face off in a pulp fable that loves its horror more than its hero.

By

Lisa's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Henry
CREDIT: Saban Films
Director:
Will Forbes
With:
Terry Crews, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Ken Foree, Jamila Velazquez.
Release Date:
Jan 24, 2020

Rated R  Running time: 91 MIN.

Terry Crews’ John Henry is a man of few words. “John Henry,” the folklore-cribbing, violent thriller (opening theatrically and available on demand) about a former gang member who must face his demons when two young immigrants require his help, feels like it wants to say a lot. But what exactly?

Utilizing horror-movie gestures and ladling spaghetti Western sauce on top, first-time director Will Forbes has made a movie stuffed with images of monstrous black men. That was likely not his intention. But it does show what can go awry with when promiscuous genre-borrowing trumps culturally aware storytelling (Doug Skinner co-wrote). Think of it as a Jordan Peele counter-effect.

Still, it’s hard not to love a massive man who’s comfortable with a small, fluffy dog. John Henry’s pup meets its untimely end on a Compton street early in the B movie. One might pity the fool who was driving the now bloodied Escalade and waving a gun at the quiet giant, but John Henry simply returns to the bungalow he shares with his father.

John Henry may look built for physical intervention, but something in his past stops him. “What you gonna do with all that strength?” his father, now confined to a wheelchair, once asked.
The question takes on urgency when Berta (Jamila Velazquez), a young woman snatched by a local gang, needs John Henry’s help. Berta and her brother fled Honduras for much the same reason she is running for her life in South Central: gang violence. She doesn’t speak English. John doesn’t speak Spanish. John’s father, BJ (Ken Foree), acts as translator as a makeshift family starts to take shape.

Popular on Variety

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges brings a nasty chill to the screen as Hell, the reigning gang leader. He and John share a history. Although Hell’s crew is locked and loaded, like John, Hell eschews guns. Instead (in a nod to Anton Chigurh, perhaps), he totes a blow torch. He also has a bejeweled metal jaw.

Forbes’ creative collaborators Isiah Donté Lee (cinematographer) and hip-hop artist DJ Quik (original songs), as well as stars Crews and Bridges, add texture where they can. While the images can be vividly brutal, Lee steeps a memorable few in urban tenderness. In a scene that initially plays like a music-video interlude, a daytime cruise through the streets of Compton ends with the camera tracking a young man, his back to us, walking up to a school. The fencing around Compton High evokes a prison, but the man’s posture hints at loving melancholy.

A later scene of a mouthy kid dancing down the sidewalk, earphones on, to a song by DJ Quik (a Compton native) is equally lyrical. (That each scene floats on music makes sense: Forbes began his film career as a composer; he wrote the score.)

Keep an eye open for cinematographer Lee. His closeups of the neighbors gathered at the “High Noon” face off of Hell and John Henry, of a psycho villain and a folkloric stranger wielding a sledgehammer, bestow compassion upon (but also critique) the gathered, these scared and wary representatives of so many silent majorities terrorized by gang gunslingers.

Flashes of craft can’t make up for the director’s easy default to gore over story. Forbes and his co-writer knew how they wanted to depict Hell’s sadism but never nailed how to embrace the hero with the hammer.

'John Henry': Film Review

Reviewed online, Denver, Jan. 21, 2020. MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 91 MIN.

Production: A Paramount release of a Saban Films production. Producers: Maurice Fadida, Eric B. Fleischman, Brian Kavanaugh Jones. Executive producers: Matthew Antoun, Terry Crews, DJ Quik, Ludacris, Emily Siegel, Mark Strome.

Crew: Director: Will Forbes. Screenplay: Forbes, Doug Skinner. Camera: Isiah Donté Lee. Editor: Joe Rosenbloom. Music: Will Forbes. Original songs: DJ Quik.

With: Terry Crews, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Ken Foree, Jamila Velazquez.

More Film

  • John Henry

    'John Henry': Film Review

    Terry Crews’ John Henry is a man of few words. “John Henry,” the folklore-cribbing, violent thriller (opening theatrically and available on demand) about a former gang member who must face his demons when two young immigrants require his help, feels like it wants to say a lot. But what exactly? Utilizing horror-movie gestures and ladling [...]

  • Matt Damon SNL

    Matt Damon to Star in NYPD Thriller 'The Force'

    Matt Damon has come on board to star in “The Force” with James Mangold directing for Disney’s 20th Century Studios. Mangold, who directed Damon in “Ford v. Ferrari,” has been developing the Don Winslow bestseller since 2017. “The Force” centers on corrupt NYPD officers with Damon attached to play detective Denny Malone, who runs an [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein female juror

    Novelist Who Wrote About Predatory Men Stays on Harvey Weinstein Jury

    A novelist who has an upcoming book about predatory older men in New York will remain on the Harvey Weinstein jury, despite vociferous objections from the defense. Juror #11 showed up to opening statements on Wednesday, and sat through the full day of trial. Weinstein’s defense had argued last Friday that she should be removed [...]

  • Ride Like A Girl

    Australia Box Office Drops 2% in 2019

    Cinema box office in Australia dipped by 2% in 2019 to an annual total of A$1.23 billion, or $841 million, according to data from the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia. That was the country’s third highest figure in local currency terms, but it also shows the theatrical industry to be rangebound since 2015. Australian-made [...]

  • Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court hearing, New

    Hairdresser Will Be Star Witness at Weinstein Trial

    She was raised on a dairy farm in Washington state. She left home as a teenager, fleeing a troubled childhood. At 25, she came to Los Angeles to become an actress. She went on auditions, got cast in a few commercials — but nothing much beyond that. In recent years, her primary job was cutting [...]

  • Jack Kehoe dead

    Jack Kehoe, 'Serpico' and 'Midnight Run' Actor, Dies at 85

    Jack Kehoe, best known for his roles in the Al Pacino-led crime drama “Serpico” and “Midnight Run,” died on Jan. 10 at a nursing home in Los Angeles. He was 85. The actor suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015, which left him inactive in recent years. Kehoe also appeared in several Academy Award-winning films during [...]

  • The Last Full Measure

    'The Last Full Measure': Film Review

    The story of William Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force Pararescue medic who risked his life in Vietnam to aid his comrades, as well as the decades-later efforts of fellow vets to see him posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, is undeniably moving — which goes a long way toward explaining how Todd Robinson enlisted an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad