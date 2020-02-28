×

‘Irradiated’: Film Review

Rithy Panh delivers a disturbing, depressing, sometimes dubious documentary investigation into the history of global atrocity and cruelty.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
Irradiated
CREDIT: Courtesy of Berlin Film Festival
Director:
Rithy Panh
With:
Bion, André Wilms, Rebecca Marder. (French dialogue)

Running time: 88 MIN.

Early in “Irradiated,” a powerful but troublesome documentary howl of despair from Cambodian director Rithy Panh, the narration describes an act that must be familiar to anyone similarly transfixed by history. Referring to the black and white archival war footage that marches in triplicate across a screen that’s divided into three panels, the narrator speaks of “searching the eyes of the soldiers… but finding nothing there.” Anyone who has ever stared long and hard at a photograph of a deceased loved one (many such photographs appear here, as they have done throughout Panh’s filmography), or at a picture of conflict reportage must relate to the frustration: It’s as though somehow we believe that an image must have within it some clue to the understanding of the incomprehensible loss or tragedy it depicts, and we can be acutely disappointed to find no such enlightenment.

This urge informs and complicates “Irradiated,” a film that is broader, wider and more ambitious in scope even than Panh’s most celebrated doc, the Oscar-nominated “The Missing Picture.” There, as elsewhere, Panh’s excavation of past horrors was focused most intently on the Cambodian genocide which claimed the lives of the director’s family. Here, while the so-called “Killing Fields” are frequently, shockingly depicted, it is alongside Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Nazi death camps, the Vietnam War, and countless other global atrocities.

Additionally, there are Panh’s artistic flourishes: a dancer in the Japanese Buto tradition, painted head to toe in white, turns literally ghostly when superimposed on the archival footage. And, less evocatively, edging sometimes into the slightly precious pathos that has arguably marred Panh’s filmmaking before, there are newly shot inserts of sentimental items: a child’s doll, a set of old family photographs, a handful of buttons. The philosophically-inclined dual voiceover track on which André Wilms and Rebecca Marder alternate (Panh is heavily Resnais-inspired, and a scene from “Hiroshima Mon Amour” plays late on) imbues the film with a kind of muted poetry. And there is an unfortunately overused, insistently plangent score from Marc Marder that, also questionably, establishes a melancholic mood over imagery that is far too brutal, and brutalizing, for anything as gentle as melancholy.

Popular on Variety

At an early point, two men kneeling in a dirt pit are casually shot in the head. Witnessing the actual moment of a real person’s death is among the last taboos we have in cinema, and it is almost casually broken here. Later, there is an entire, borderline unbearable sequence of dead bodies being tossed into mass graves — the temptation is to say “like rag dolls” but rags are dry and don’t move like that, they don’t fall with the sickening heft of cold flesh. It is only during this sequence that Panh cuts out the music altogether, and has no voiceover softly interpreting the image. It plays completely silently which seems like the correct choice for this particular sequence.

But it does prompt one to question why other such sequences and worse are deemed fit for a different, more aestheticized montage approach, and at the ethics of choosing which exact horror will be isolated, foregrounded and delivered to us in this raw, unadorned way. “Irradiated” is devastatingly successful at creating a choral experience of man’s inhumanity to man, but the use of so much specifically appalling imagery in service of such a broad agenda does force one to inquire: to what end? We stare at these pictures (from which we’d often like to flinch away) and we quail, but what do we actually learn from the eyes of the dead?

The most striking formal choice Panh makes is the division of the widescreen form into three equal, squarer frames. Often the three will display the same image, giving a symmetrical, kaleidoscopic effect to, for example, Hitler at a rally striding down a geometrically straight avenue of saluting onlookers. At other times, it acts almost stereoscopically, wrapping even our peripheral vision in a representation of terrible destruction or ghastly mass murder, so that it cannot be escaped. The repetition is the point: At a later juncture, the narrator states, “You need to repeat yourself, because evil runs deep.” And when the image is not repeated, when different panels show different parts of the same whole, or when one panel is more abstract, showing a ballooning mushroom cloud or a cluster of bombs falling with awful, irrevocable finality onto the terrain below, it can also look like an altarpiece triptych, perhaps one designed by Hieronymus Bosch.

Because it is hellish, the vision of abject inhumanity that Panh presents us with, and with only a barely discernible morsel of optimism appearing at the end, it is quite wretchedly depressing too. Images from the devastation of Hiroshima abut footage from the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps, alongside a gruesome panel showing a basket full of decapitated heads so battered and degraded it’s difficult even to work out the ethnicity of the victims and therefore to which exact act of barbarism this frame refers. And so, despite the urgency of the film’s ostensible task — to stem a swelling, politicized tide of ahistorical forgetfulness, atrocity denial and misinformation — the approach has for the most part the effect of flattening all its individual genocides and acts of mass murder into one grindingly bleak expression of despair.

At one point, the narration muses on war cemeteries, and the fields of white crosses that can look so beautiful in the sunshine you can forget what they signify. And though there is nothing serene or sunny here, “Irradiated” deals in a similar detachment of image from meaning: The individual, often highly shocking sequences of death and destruction become unmoored from what they depict, the better to become small tiles in a bruisingly gargantuan mosaic that only screams that war is hell and human beings unspeakably cruel. It is, perhaps, an individual viewer’s choice as to whether that is enough.

'Irradiated': Film Review

Reviewed at Berlin Film Festival, Feb. 28, 2020. Running time: 88 MIN. (Original title: "Irradiés")

Production: (France-Cambodia – Documentary) A CDP production, in co-production with Anupheap Production, France 3. (Int'l sales: Playtime, Paris.) Producer: Catherine Dussart. Co-producers: Rithy Panh, Emmanuel Migeot, Clémence Coppey.

Crew: Director: Rithy Panh. Screenplay: Panh, Agnès Sénémaud, Christophe Bataille. Camera: Prum Mesa. Editor: Rithy Panh. Music: Marc Marder.

With: Bion, André Wilms, Rebecca Marder. (French dialogue)

More Film

  • Irradiated

    'Irradiated': Film Review

    Early in “Irradiated,” a powerful but troublesome documentary howl of despair from Cambodian director Rithy Panh, the narration describes an act that must be familiar to anyone similarly transfixed by history. Referring to the black and white archival war footage that marches in triplicate across a screen that’s divided into three panels, the narrator speaks [...]

  • Black Panther

    What's Coming to Disney Plus in March 2020

    Disney Plus will continue to expand its library next month, adding older films as well as new television shows, releasing as both weekly episodes and entire seasons. After streaming on Netflix for over a year, Marvel’s “Black Panther” is making its way to Disney Plus, leaving just “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” [...]

  • Bob Chapek

    What Disney's Theme Parks Reveal About New CEO Bob Chapek

    Theme parks and resorts aren’t likely top of mind for the industry set when they think of Disney. But in light of the recent (and very swift) appointment of parks and consumer products head Bob Chapek to succeed Bob Iger as Disney CEO, Chapek’s recent interviews at the parks offer a few insights about the [...]

  • The Invisible Man Movie

    Box Office: 'The Invisible Man' Emerges with Strong $23 Million Opening

    Elisabeth Moss’s “The Invisible Man” is dominating North American moviegoing and should scare up about $23 million at 3,610 locations, early estimates showed Friday. The third weekend of Paramount’s family film “Sonic the Hedgehog” and the sophomore frame of Disney-20th Century’s “Call of the Wild” are in a race for second in the $13 million [...]

  • Cahiers du Cinema

    Cahiers du Cinema Still Alive, Awaiting New Editor-in-Chief

    Les Cahiers du Cinema, the iconic publication that was a driving force behind the French New Wave, is weathering an unprecedented crisis following the resignation of the majority of its staff on Thursday. Some of its journalists, however, have decided to remain on board while they await the appointment of a new editor-in-chief. Among the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad