‘Hamilton’ on Disney Plus: Film Review

In the quarter-millennium since “ten-dollar founding father” Alexander Hamilton took a bullet for his beliefs — if a senseless death by duel can reasonably be described in such idealistic terms — America has fought pandemics and wars, prejudice and inequality, inching slowly through the years toward a more perfect union. The year 2020 finds our country embattled once again, and while so much of the popular arts have been put on hold by a crippling coronavirus outbreak, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s electrifying Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” finds its way into American homes just in time for Independence Day weekend — more than a year ahead of its intended big-screen release.

Consider this a gift from Miranda — a populist poet laureate for the Obama generation — and distributor Walt Disney Studios, who opted to release “Hamilton” via streaming to all those stuck at home. Overseen by Thomas Kail, who also directed the show on Broadway, this direct stage-to-screen version of “Hamilton” isn’t a filmed adaptation but a “live capture” — a dynamic record of the musical as it appeared in New York, featuring the original cast, covered over multiple performances by six cameras and edited like world’s longest Super Bowl halftime show.

For those fortunate enough to see “Hamilton” on stage, this will be a welcome reminder of being among the first to witness such a revolutionary piece of American theater. And if you couldn’t get tickets at the time (some of which fetched more than the value of Cares Act stimulus payments), this 2 1/2-hour release represents an incredible equalizing moment: All you need is Disney Plus, which, let’s be honest, is still a limiting factor for some.

Even just half a decade after its debut, “Hamilton” plays like a fossil imprint of a more optimistic time. Inspired by social progress, financial opportunity and the second term of the United States’ first Black president, Miranda launched a revolutionary piece of American theater that dared to make history relevant and exciting for those who didn’t necessarily identify with Anglo-looking heroes sporting wooden teeth and powdered wigs. Miranda rewrote the country’s origin story, recast its founding fathers not as self-serving white supremacists but as idealistic people of color, and remixed the nation’s musical identity — away from the classical influences of Sousa or Sondheim toward a more radical vernacular, that of hip hop, which resonated with young people and shook up the Broadway paradigm.

Here was a different kind of patriotism, one that projects a more egalitarian notion of “we the people” than the male-dominated Eurocentric version taught in schools. Through the combination of colorblind casting and an intricately rhyming hip-hop libretto, Miranda foregrounds the Latinx and African American representation all but missing from the curriculum. And by seizing on the title character’s immigrant roots (he was born a “bastard, orphan, son of a whore and a Scotsman” in the West Indies), the show’s creator and star reminds that this country, which now erects walls to keep foreigners away, was colonized by outsiders.

“Immigrants… We get the job done!” exult Hamilton and the Marquis de Lafayette (one of two characters, along with fast-rapping Thomas Jefferson, played by Daveed Diggs, who has been every bit as difficult as Miranda to replace in subsequent ensembles). Likewise, the women and wives reclaim their place in history. “Let me part of the narrative,” sings Hamilton’s future wife — and eventual widow — Eliza Schuyler in “That Would Be Enough,” foreshadowing the role she will play in documenting her husband’s accomplishments after his death.

Hamilton’s demise is perhaps the only thing many Americans know or remember about this impactful co-author of “The Federalist Papers” (he penned the majority of those essays himself) and -architect of a strong central government and banking system. Miranda teases the tragedy that awaits from the opening number, in which political rival Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom, Jr.) gets the first word. “I am not throwing away my shot!” an ambitious and idealistic young Hamilton sings early on, and the musical proceeds to fill in how much the man achieved in his 40-odd years. What hardly anyone knew prior to the 2015 musical’s success were the facets of Hamilton’s personal life that made him such a rich character: the unrequited love for his wife’s sister Angelica (Renée Elise Goldsberry), the way in which his son Philip’s (Anthony Ramos) death mirrored his own.

Thanks to Miranda’s refashioning of history, Alexander Hamilton seems like the American hero least likely to topple amid the recent craze to tear down statues of figures now deemed “problematic” — and yet the show conveniently overlooked his slave-trading activities, casting him as an early abolitionist. Is it fair for Miranda to take creative license? Why, of course: The United States’ history has been written by hagiographers all along, who routinely whitewash the sins of its founders. Among Miranda’s many innovations with “Hamilton” has been a constructive alternative to erasing the country’s troubled past, whereby the exploited and overlooked “rise up” (to appropriate one of the show’s catchier calls to action) and retell things from their side.