×

‘Beast Beast’: Film Review

Three attention-seeking teens collide online and IRL in Danny Madden's suburban tragedy that veers from naturalism to melodrama.

By

Amy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shirley Chen and Jose Angeles appear in Beast Beast by Danny Madden, an official selection of the NEXT program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Kristian Zuniga.rrAll photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited
Director:
Danny Madden
With:

Shirley Chen, Will Madden, Jose Angeles, Courtney Dietz

Running time: 85 MIN.

Writer-director Danny Madden’s “Beast Beast” clatters to life with organic percussion: a stick rat-a-tatting against an iron fence, a skateboard scraping on concrete, a rifle pinging bullets against a defenseless tin plate. Together, these sounds combine into jazz, despite the discordance of the three teens making such a ruckus. Krista (Shirley Chen), the stick thwacker, is a squeaky-perfect theater geek strolling through the suburbs. Nito (Jose Angeles), the skater, sleeps on a mattress on the floor when his father deigns to let him in the apartment. And recently graduated gun-nut Adam (played by Will Madden, the director’s younger brother) is frustrated that his target-shooting videos are only getting 46 views – exponentially less than he needs to convince his parents that he’s got a real job.

What connects them is a need to be seen, accepted and applauded. Throw a spitball at any fellow Panther classmate, and they’ll feel the same. Krista, Nito and Adam are universal in their ordinariness, even in how each performs for the internet hoping to become exceptional.

When the image-conscious trio eventually – finally – intersect, it’s a fluke. “Beast Beast’s” plot twist is a swing at gravitas that disrupts the balance of Madden’s naturalistic character study. This is the way teen life is, Madden says, until suddenly the film accelerates from reality to sensationalism, and trades humanity for pulp. Even in the noir climax, “Beast Beast’s” ideas about validation and integrity are worth a grapple. If only the film’s own self-identity was more grounded.

Popular on Variety

“Beast Beasts’s” lead characters aren’t poised for fame. In Krista’s play rehearsals, her grin is phony and her anger is callow. She’s taken too many selfies to tap into real emotion. Yet Krista vibrates with the need to entertain, as does Adam, slender as a saber in his chinos and polo shirts, who suffers when people ignore his YouTube show “Prime Shooter,” and roils when a commenter calls him a dork.

Only Nito, exuberantly embodied by Angeles, bursts with raw talent. The parkour athlete is so gifted that he causally leaps over a car instead of walking around it. (One of Angeles’ IRL skateboarding videos has racked up 2.5 million views on YouTube.) Given opportunities and proper watering, he could grow up to be a superhero. Instead, he drifts into a friendship with shoplifting stoners who try to mold him into a super villain. The standout of the goon squad is Anissa Matlock, who plays vape-smoking single mother Lena with such conviction you could believe she stumbled onto the film set and demanded a ride to the mall.

Madden has a sense of humor about the social media age. He watches Adam shoot take after take of his sign-off, sweating to sound casual. Sick of being trounced by his rival, a YouTube channel called ShootinTHANGS that blows up propane tanks, he studies a viral video about how to make a viral video, an ouroboros of attention-seeking that looks even more shallow when Kristian Zuniga’s camera zooms into Adam’s eyes, lit coldly by computer screen. Ironically, notes Madden, Adam’s obsession with being liked has become isolating. He can’t even invite a cameraman, after the last one shot rifles at the highway and cut off his head in the frame.

Adam gets his notoriety. So, too, do Krista and Nito in ways none of them planned. Yet in its final act, “Beast Beast” draws the distinction between fame and finesse. Only one of the three will deepen into a true artist. Was the price too high? Absolutely. But Madden believes all teenagers are tithing to social media. And while that anti-internet message is no revelation, there’s enough promising craft in this film that Madden may become an artist himself.

'Beast Beast': Film Review

Reviewed at Vanishing Angle Screening Room, Los Angeles, Jan. 10, 2020. (In Sundance Film Festival.) Running time: 85 MIN.

Production:

A Vanishing Angle production. (Int'l sales: XYZ Films, Los Angeles.) Producers: Benjamin Wiessner, Matt Miller, Tara Ansley. Co-producer: Charlie Textor. Executive producers: Alec Baldwin, Casey Bader, Jim Cummings.

Crew:

Director: Danny Madden. Screenwriter: Madden. Camera (color): Kristian Zuniga. Editors: Madden, David Brundige, Pete Ohs. Music: Madden, with additional music by Robert Allaire.

With:

Shirley Chen, Will Madden, Jose Angeles, Courtney Dietz

, Daniel Rashid, Anissa Matlock.

More Film

  • Shirley Chen and Jose Angeles appear

    'Beast Beast': Film Review

    Writer-director Danny Madden’s “Beast Beast” clatters to life with organic percussion: a stick rat-a-tatting against an iron fence, a skateboard scraping on concrete, a rifle pinging bullets against a defenseless tin plate. Together, these sounds combine into jazz, despite the discordance of the three teens making such a ruckus. Krista (Shirley Chen), the stick thwacker, [...]

  • Sundance: PBS POV Acquires Kenyan Doc

    Sundance: PBS POV Acquires Kenyan Doc ‘Softie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    PBS’s documentary arm POV has snapped up U.S. broadcast rights for Kenyan director Sam Soko’s “Softie,” fresh off its world premiere in the World Documentary Cinema competition at Sundance, Variety has learned. The film, which is the first Kenyan-produced movie to premiere at the festival, will air as part of the series’ 33rd season, which kicks [...]

  • Will Smith as Mike Lowrey in

    Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Rules Over 'The Gentlemen'

    STX’s “The Gentlemen” proved no match for Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life,” which again left box office competitors in the dust after collecting $34 million in its sophomore outing. Those ticket sales, pushing the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led sequel past the $100 million mark, were easily enough to claim the No. 1 spot for [...]

  • Kajillionaire

    'Kajillionaire': Film Review

    The world is a weird place. Miranda July knows that, but the rest of us sometimes forget. Or maybe we just don’t want to admit how bizarre it is that society more or less agrees that back rubs and hot tubs and flavored chips and McRibs are an appropriate reward for a bazillion years of [...]

  • Stellan Skarsgard

    Göteborg Listens to Stellan according to Skarsgård

    GÖTEBORG, Sweden — Laughs were aplenty at the Stora Theatern, where Göteborg Film Festival artistic director Jonas Holmberg welcomed the recipient of the Nordic Honorary Dragon Award, fresh off his Golden Globe win for HBO’s “Chernobyl”. “It wasn’t planned. I thought that will be my only award this year, that’s why I said yes!” – joked Skarsgård, [...]

  • Promising Young Woman

    'Promising Young Woman': Film Review

    Given that the entertainment industry is pretty much the center of the #MeToo universe in terms of generating its most public effects — and, needless to say, causes — probably no Sundance film this year will be as hot a conversation topic as “Promising Young Woman.” Emerald Fennell’s first directorial feature is a female revenge [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad