×

‘A Perfectly Normal Family’: Film Review

Loosely based on the director’s own experiences with her transsexual father, this debut feature sympathetically focuses on a girl’s difficulties in coping with her dad’s very quick transition.

By

Jay's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jonas Jacob Svensson
Director:
Malou Reymann
With:
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Kaya Toft Loholt, Rigmor Ranthe

Director-writer Malou Reymann is perfectly aware that “normal” and “family” are mutually exclusive words — she was 11 when her father transitioned to being a woman, and it’s the memory of what she felt at the time that informs her sensitive and accessible debut, “A Perfectly Normal Family.” Told from the point of view of the younger of two sisters (though not strictly in a POV manner), the film refreshingly de-sensationalizes her father’s process from Thomas to Agnete, wiping away thoughts of the ludicrous “The Danish Girl” while treating father and daughter in an admirably evenhanded way. Though disturbingly unaware of her daughter’s inner turmoil, Emma’s father’s almost goofy geniality allows her to stay in the audience’s good graces even while sympathies strongly remain throughout with her younger child. Winner of Rotterdam’s VPRO Big Screen Award, which comes with a €30,000 prize as well as guaranteed Dutch distribution, “Family” should have no problem finding welcoming arms in the LGBTQ family of niche art houses worldwide.

Opening with re-created home movies is a nice touch, plunging us into the bosom of a classic nuclear family as Thomas (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) and Helle (Neel Rønholt) learn to be parents. While otherwise set in the 1990s, when tomboy Emma (Kaya Toft Loholt) is a preteen, the re-creations sporadically recur to reinforce the “normality” of those early years and the sense of both parents sharing equal duty in raising their two daughters. Perhaps the script tries too hard to slyly signal what’s ahead, with lines about winning isn’t everything and the importance of getting to know someone before passing judgment, but mostly the efficient dialogue aims for a straightforward approach.

Popular on Variety

Things move very quickly once Helle angrily announces she and Thomas are getting a divorce “because Dad wants to be a woman.” Older daughter Caroline (Rigmor Ranthe) is taking it all remarkably well (too well, actually — there’s no sense of process), but Emma’s world is shaken to the core, and Thomas, while good-natured, is blind to her distress. He ignores her insistence that he come to family therapy as her male father and turns up in snakeskin slacks and a pink, spangly cardigan, announcing she’s changed her name to Agnete. It’s all too much for Emma, who wraps her head in a scarf and refuses to even look at her father. The scene encapsulates the film at its best, mixing in the right amount of humor, extending empathy to all, yet centering on Emma as the protagonist, a role the novice actor Toft Loholt fills with affecting nuance.

Following Agnete’s return from abroad for her sex-change operation, her bond with Caroline becomes stronger than ever, the implication being that the girly teenager loves having a transsexual father to share womanly things like manicures and dressing up. Soccer-playing Emma is the opposite, mortified she’ll be tarred by her classmates as the child of a freak, but also just trying to understand how to think about a father who’s embraced life as a woman very, very quickly. It’s unclear whether Reymann means to make Agnete as self-centered as she comes off: Though warm and supportive, she never takes into consideration how Emma might feel, and while there’s something to be said for parents showing themselves as proud and unapologetic, at the same time Agnete’s inability to read her daughter’s distress adds a persistently troubling note. Følsgaard avoids the usual pitfalls of playing a transsexual woman, rejecting an artificial performance of femininity: He’s slightly awkward as a woman, but that works to his advantage, and when the family go to Mallorca on a vacation, fellow tourists believably assume that Agnete is simply a somewhat ungainly woman.

The conception of Helle’s character is also not entirely satisfying, as if the script isn’t quite sure what to do with her, possibly reasoning that since the story is meant to be told from Emma’s viewpoint, it’s OK to sideline her mom. A little more, however, would have rounded things out better, just as some indication of what she and Thomas/Agnete do for a living would have been helpful. Their apparent lack of any friends is also a weak point, but these all feel like first-film errors rather than major flaws. The meat of the story remains that of a personable young girl approaching all the usual difficulties of adolescence, suddenly forced to confront a monumental earthquake in her life without much support. On that level alone, “A Perfectly Normal Family” is an engagingly sincere picture of good people trying to negotiate barely charted territory to the best of their abilities.

Summer sunshine casts a warm glow over almost all scenes, underscoring the “perfect” part of normal and making the rupture in Emma’s cloudless life that much more jarring. Sverre Sørdal’s discreetly flexible camerawork ensures that Emma is almost always the focus of attention; even when shot from behind, we’re aware of her inner storms.

'A Perfectly Normal Family': Film Review

Reviewed at Rotterdam Film Festival, Jan. 26, 2020 (also in Gothenburg.) Running time: 93 MIN. (Original title: “En helt almindelig familie”)

Production: (Denmark) A Nordisk Film Distribution release of a Nordisk Film Production production, with Det Danske Filminstitut, in collaboration with DR. (Int'l sales: New Europe Film Sales, Warsaw.) Producers: Matilda Appelin, René Ezra. Executive producer: Henrik Zein.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Malou Reymann. Co-writers: Rune Schøtt-Wieth, Maren Louise Käehne. Camera (color): Sverre Sørdal. Editor: Ida Bregninge.

With: Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Kaya Toft Loholt, Rigmor RantheNeel Rønholt, Jessica Dinnage, Hadewych Minis, Tammi Øst, Kristian Halken, Peter Zandersen, Omar Abdel-Galil. Shireen Rasool Elahi Panah, Wilfred Schandorff Worsøe.

More Film

  • A Perfectly Normal Family

    'A Perfectly Normal Family': Film Review

    Director-writer Malou Reymann is perfectly aware that “normal” and “family” are mutually exclusive words — she was 11 when her father transitioned to being a woman, and it’s the memory of what she felt at the time that informs her sensitive and accessible debut, “A Perfectly Normal Family.” Told from the point of view of [...]

  • Emily Mortimer appears in Relic by

    'Relic': Film Review

    The horror, in Japanese Australian first-timer Natalie Erika James’ “Relic” manifests in many ways. There are frightening dreams that are both portents of things to come and deeply buried memories of traumas past. There is plaster infested with creeping black mold and a scrabbling noise in the brickwork. There are bruises that blossom like rot [...]

  • Variety Oscar Ballot 2020

    Get Ready for the 2020 Oscars With Your Own Academy Awards Ballot

    As the 92nd annual Academy Awards draw closer, anticipation builds as movie fans anxiously wait to find who will take home a gold statue. But who will you be voting for this Sunday? Print out Variety’s 2020 Academy Award Ballot, or download it to your phone, to predict this Sunday’s big winners. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage [...]

  • Donna Rotunno, Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court

    Producer Friend of Harvey Weinstein Testifies He Was a Sex Addict

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense team kicked off their case Thursday afternoon, calling a former friend of Annabella Sciorra’s to undermine her allegation that the producer raped her in the early 1990s. Paul Feldsher, a former ICM agent and producer of several Miramax films, said that Sciorra was one of his closest friends for several years. He [...]

  • Tig Notaro Oscar Wilde Awards

    Oscar Wilde Awards Honors Norman Lear, Tig Notaro, Jenn Murray

    The 15th annual Oscar Wilde Awards are around the corner and with honorees Norman Lear, Tig Notaro and Jenn Murray, the event promises to showcase the best of the U.S. and Ireland’s creative talents. Though unlike other black-tie events, the ceremony functions as a sort of “homecoming” for everyone attending — Irish and otherwise. “It’s [...]

  • jamie lee curtis michael shannon don

    'Knives Out' Boosts Lionsgate Revenues Above Wall Street Projections

    Citing strong performance from “Knives Out,” Lionsgate has posted revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Revenue were $998.5 million, 8% above Wall Street forecasts, and adjusted operating income of $124.5 million beat estimates by 11%. Subscribers from Starz, Starzplay Arabia and Pantaya reached [...]

  • Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and

    Focus Features Closes Deal for Miranda July's 'Kajillionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire” is still in the black, but a different distributor has won the project out of the Sundance Film Festival. With a late-hitting bid, Focus Features is closing in on a deal for worldwide rights to the movie in a sale worth somewhere in the mid-seven-figure range, insiders said. Universal’s prestige label came [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad