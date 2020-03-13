×

Made in Her Image Nonprofit Helps Young Women of Color Become Filmmakers

By

Valentina's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nonprofit Made in Her Image Women of Color Filmmaking
CREDIT: Courtesy of Deanna S Reid/Made In Her Image

In only its second year, Made in Her Image — a nonprofit, incubator-based workshop that teaches short filmmaking, start to finish, to girls of color ages 8 to 18 — has given more than 200 prospective filmmakers the chance to see themselves in a profession historically reserved for white males. 

“I didn’t look like what a director looked like in the course books,” says Malakai, the founder of MIHI and a self-taught director who recently released the short film “Souls” and directed “Postmarked” for AT&T’s Hello Lab in collaboration with Lena Waithe. 

Nearly a decade ago, and a few years out of Scottsdale Community College’s School of Film+Theatre, Malakai was working for a post-production house but feeling her potential was being wasted. “This isn’t a sob story,” she says. “It’s just something that I was always told — sometimes it was implied — that I should stick to the post-production track. So I followed that path.” 

But she knew she wanted more. So she started a production company and grew her client list steadily until she was directing shoots for companies like Facebook and Color of Change. During this time, she also taught at a nonprofit organization for filmmaking and media (which she declines to name) and experienced programming that lacked any type of diversity initiative. In order to fill that gap — one she saw throughout the media industry — she started MIHI. 

“It was created out of this need to have women of color see who they can be and what they can do,” says Malakai. “I wanted to make sure that not only did these young women have the opportunity to see themselves, by having mentors within the industry, but also that they would have the opportunity to create images of themselves.” 

One recent participant, 13-year-old Nia Chanel, said of her experience in making the short film “I Am”: “It feels like I’m home. It feels like it’s not weird to like [filmmaking]. There are actually women of color who are doing it in real life, and it’s a reminder that I can do this too.”

Now, with chapters in Phoenix and Los Angeles and partnerships with Sundance Institute, Universal, Panavision, CAA and Disney, as well as support from screenwriter Tina Gordon and actor Regina Hall, MIHI is continuing to gain recognition. The organization has linked up with AT&T to host an incubator in Mesa, Ariz., for ages 10 and over. The group was set to receive a Community Service Award at SXSW in Austin. Though the festival was canceled due to the worsening global coronavirus epidemic, the grant will still be made.

“The work that [MIHI] is doing to leverage young women of color in this space aligns beautifully with South by Southwest’s mission of helping creative people achieve their goals,” says SXSW awards and grants programmer Chloe Quakenbush. “We hope this grant can further assist in inspiring these bright young creatives, and we look forward to showcasing [its] alumni at our event in the future.” 

More Film

  • Nonprofit Made in Her Image Women

    Made in Her Image Nonprofit Helps Young Women of Color Become Filmmakers

    In only its second year, Made in Her Image — a nonprofit, incubator-based workshop that teaches short filmmaking, start to finish, to girls of color ages 8 to 18 — has given more than 200 prospective filmmakers the chance to see themselves in a profession historically reserved for white males.  “I didn’t look like what [...]

  • Julia Reichert Documentary Filmmaker

    'American Factory' Director Julia Reichert on Staying True to Her Activist Roots

    Julia Reichert was at home — she lived in a commune of young political activists in Dayton, Ohio — on Feb. 21, 1978, when a local television reporter knocked on her door and asked her about the Oscar nomination her documentary “Union Maids” had just received.  “We didn’t even know we were in the running,” [...]

  • View across waterfront towards palace and

    Biennale Postpones Start of Architecture Event to Overlap With Venice Film Festival

    Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Venice Biennale, which is the Venice Film Festival’s parent organization, has moved the opening date of its Architecture Biennale – which was originally set to open May 23 – to August 29, two days before the planned start of the Venice Film Festival set to run Sept. 2-12. It’s [...]

  • Bloodshot (Vin Diesel) in Columbia Pictures'

    Box Office: Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Earns $1.2 Million on Thursday Night

    Vin Diesel’s superhero movie “Bloodshot” launched respectably for Sony Pictures, earning $1.2 million at 2,631 North American locations during Thursday night previews. Lionsgate’s faith-based drama “I Still Believe” took in $780,000 at 2,800 sites from previews (the figure includes Wednesday night showings at 283 Imax locations). Universal-Blumhouse’s opening of its delayed controversial thriller “The Hunt” [...]

  • Thirst

    LevelK Sells Icelandic Vampire Comedy 'Thirst' to North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has sold Icelandic vampire splatter comedy “Thirst” to several territories including North America following its market premiere at the European Film Market. Directed by Gaukur Úlfarsson and Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, the movie was jointly acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures for North American distribution, as well as Njutafilms for Sweden, Denmark, Norway [...]

  • How To Be A Good Wife

    French Theaters Allowed to Remain Open Despite New Ban on Gatherings (EXCLUSIVE)

    Unlike in Italy and Belgium, French theaters will remain open in spite of a ban on gatherings for more than 100 people, according to a spokesperson for the FNCF, France’s national exhibitors org. French prime minister Edouard Philippe has banned gatherings for more than 100 people to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad