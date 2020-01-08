×

Why Michelle Williams and Kate McKinnon’s Golden Globes Speeches Stood Out (Column)

By
Claudia Eller

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Claudia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michelle Williams Golden Globe Win
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

There were several memorable speeches Sunday night from the Golden Globes podium on vital subjects ranging from the horrific fires in Australia to getting out the vote in 2020. Two of the addresses that stood out most for me were the personal words spoken so eloquently by Kate McKinnon and Michelle Williams. Despite their celebrity, both women are famously private people, making their candor and impassioned speeches that much more impactful.

McKinnon has been open about being a lesbian in interviews and TV bits, but in presenting the Carol Burnett Award to Ellen DeGeneres, she credited the comedian’s boldness in coming out as having given her “a sense of self” when it came to accepting her own sexuality. She recalled in 1997, at the height of DeGeneres’ sitcom, lifting weights in front of the mirror in her mother’s basement and asking herself if she was gay. “And I was, and I still am. But that’s a very scary thing to suddenly know about yourself,” she acknowledged, joking that “it’s sort of like doing 23andMe and discovering you have alien DNA.”

Williams, in accepting the award for best actress in a limited series for her role as Broadway icon Gwen Verdon in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” personalized the importance of abortion rights. Visibly pregnant, Williams talked about living a life of her own making.

Popular on Variety

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom.” At a time when abortion rights in this country are under siege, she urged women to vote in the upcoming presidential election. “When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years and why the world looks so much like them.”

I’m so glad Globe winners like McKinnon and Williams ignored Ricky Gervais’ ill-guided plea to avoid getting political when accepting awards. As Jane Fonda recently said when asked if her climate-change protest arrests were a publicity stunt: “If you’re a celebrity, you have a responsibility to use that celebrity” to bring attention to crucial issues. Amen.

More Film

  • Michelle Williams Golden Globe Win

    Why Michelle Williams and Kate McKinnon's Golden Globes Speeches Stood Out (Column)

    There were several memorable speeches Sunday night from the Golden Globes podium on vital subjects ranging from the horrific fires in Australia to getting out the vote in 2020. Two of the addresses that stood out most for me were the personal words spoken so eloquently by Kate McKinnon and Michelle Williams. Despite their celebrity, [...]

  • Impact Partners Names Jenny Raskin Executive

    Impact Partners Names Jenny Raskin Executive Director (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jenny Raskin has been named executive director of Impact Partners, a documentary film funding company. Raskin replaces Impact co-founder Dan Cogan, who will continue his involvement with the company in an advisory role. Raskin will work closely with Impact’s co-founder and veteran producer Geralyn Dreyfous, who serves in an advisory role to the company. One [...]

  • Joshua Safdie, Adam Sandler, and Ben

    Adam Sandler, Quentin Tarantino Roast New York Film Critics Circle at Annual Ceremony

    The New York Film Critics Circle Awards is a confounding reprieve in the middle of awards season. Nestled between the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, the annual ceremony brings A-list celebrities and standout filmmakers and writers who critique their work together in a gloves-off evening where actors trade jabs with their detractors and disciples. [...]

  • Golden Globe Awards

    Top Hollywood Execs Look Ahead to a Year of Disruption

    With all the glam and glitz of the just-wrapped Golden Globes ceremony giving way to the coming madness of January — TCA! CES! Sundance! NATPE! — Hollywood is bracing for a momentous year ahead. The largest media conglomerates are in the throes of a transition that has been simplistically described as the onset of “streaming [...]

  • Marriage Story The Irishman Netflix

    Netflix Stays on Course for Future Prizes After Stunning Golden Globes Shutout

    Netflix may have stumbled at the Golden Globes with just two wins, but the streamer isn’t slowing down its awards campaigning anytime soon. On the film side, Netflix is going full throttle in its attempt to earn honors for “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” along the way to eventual wins at the Oscars. “It’s still [...]

  • Bombshell Euphoria Watchmen

    Variety, 'Bombshell,' 'Euphoria,' 'Watchmen' Among GLAAD Award Nominations

    A sprawling and diverse amount of fictional and real life LGBTQ narratives are represented in the nominees for the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards, announced by the legacy watchdog group on Wednesday. A total of 176 nominations were awarded in categories from outstanding wide release movie, to newspaper article, to kids and family programming — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad