Raphael Coleman, Child Star of ‘Nanny McPhee,’ Dies at 25

Raphael Coleman
CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Raphael Coleman, who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film “Nanny McPhee,” died on Friday after collapsing on a run. He was 25 years old.

The British actor appeared in three feature films, “It’s Alive” and “The Fourth Kind” in 2009. He then studied zoology at the University of Manchester before dedicating himself to activism, working with the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion to advocate for wildlife conservation.

Liz Jensen confirmed the news over social media. “Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox,” she said. “He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

Jensen also shared an essay that Coleman had written for Extinction Rebellion titled “This is Why I Rebel.” In his writing, Coleman describes the obligation he feels toward the movement. “Knowing the science, I have no choice but to tell the truth, and stick to my morals in the face of that truth. I won’t stand by and watch the world burn.”

Coleman was also remembered by his stepfather Carsten Jensen. In his statement on Facebook, Jensen recalls the individual stages of Coleman’s growth into an adult, describing his stepson as an “old-wise, extremely literate” child that “loved to lecture adults with his always astonishing knowledge.” Jensen goes on to discuss Coleman’s global travels and his leadership within Extinction Rebellion, controlling social media, speaking at demonstrations and enduring numerous arrests in the name of the group’s ideals. “When I think of Raph, I see something that will never die, a blunt of eternity, a light beam that lives forever in young people,” he said.

