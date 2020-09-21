Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s Mother and Celebrity Astrologist, Dies at 98

Jackie Stallone, astrologist to the stars and mother to actor Sylvester Stallone, died on Monday. She was 98.

Frank Stallone, the younger brother to Sylvester, made the announcement on Monday night, saying his mother had died that morning.

“She was a remarkable woman, working out every day, full of spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person…She lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20s 30s and 40s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died,” he wrote on Facebook.

Beyond being the mother of actors Sylvester, Frank and Toni D’Alto, Stallone became well-known in the 1990s for publishing a series of astrology books and starting her own psychic hotline. She also appeared in the 1980s wrestling program “G.L.O.W.: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” which was later adapted into the Netflix show of the same name.

Stallone was born Jacqueline Frances Labofish on Nov. 29, 1921, in Washington, D.C. As a young woman, she worked as a trapeze artist, dancer and hairdresser. She married Frank Stallone Sr. in 1945 and gave birth to Sylvester in 1946 and Frank Jr. in 1950. She gave birth to D’Alto in 1964 with her second husband, Anthony Filiti. D’Alto died in 2012.

On her website, Stallone wrote that she had advised “kings, prime ministers, politicians, movie stars, gamblers, generals, gangsters, cops and priests” during her astrology career. Stallone coined the term and practice of “rumpology,” which she described as similar to a palm reading, but of one’s rear end. She also had her own cosmetics line of facial masks.

Stallone appeared on a handful of talk shows, including “The Howard Stern Show,” “Oprah,” “Larry King Live,” “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Graham Norton Show.” Most recently, Stallone was on the British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2005 as a surprise guest. Her former daughter-in-law and Sylvester’s ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen, was on the season as well. Stallone was voted out of the house after four days.

Stallone is survived by her husband, Stephen Levine, sons Sylvester and Frank, and grandchildren Seargeoh, Sistine, Sophia, Scarlet and Edmund.