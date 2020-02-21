Jack Gordon, Former MGM International Distribution Head, Dies at 90

Jack Gordon, a former president of MGM International Distribution, died on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. He was 90.

Gordon was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 13, 1929. He was the son of the Oscar-winning composer-lyricist Mack Gordon.

Following his service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Gordon was employed by MGM as an interim employee in the studio’s 16mm department.

Gordon entered MGM’s distribution department in the mid-1950s. In 1972, he was appointed vice president of MGM International. He was promoted to executive vice president in 1979.

Following MGM’s merger with United Artists in 1981, Gordon became senior vice president of international distribution. Two years later, he was named president of MGM/UA International. He continued to operate in the role for 14 years until his retirement in 1997.

During his time at MGM, Gordon served a pivotal role in the studio’s expansion into pay TV and home video as those formats became more widely available.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris, their three children, Wayne Gordon, Melissa Gordon Clark and Dean Gordon, and their nine grandchildren. The family’s statement offered the following: “Jack Gordon loved his family, his father’s music and The New York Yankees.”

Popular on Variety

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday at Hillside Memorial Park.