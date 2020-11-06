Geoffrey Palmer, British Star of ‘As Time Goes By,’ Dies at 93

British actor Geoffrey Palmer, known for the long-running series “As Time Goes By,” “Butterflies” and “The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin,” has died peacefully at home, his agent told the BBC. He was 93.

In “As Time Goes By,” Palmer co-starred with Judi Dench. The two reunited in the 1997 James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies.” Other notable films he was in include “The Madness of King George,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Mrs. Brown,” and “Paddington.” His last appearance is in “An Unquiet Life,” a film currently in post-production.

Palmer appeared in several iconic TV series, such as “Doctor Who,” “The Saint,” “Fawlty Towers” and “The Avengers.”

Tributes have been pouring in after Palmer’s death.

“Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright tweeted a reference to Palmer’s role in “Reginald Perrin”: “The flight path gag wiping out the lines of Reggie Perrin’s brother-in-law is one of my favourite running gags in comedy. RIP to the brilliantly funny Geoffrey Palmer.”

Comedian Eddie Izzard tweeted: “Very sad to hear that Geoffrey Palmer has left us. I was very excited to meet him once and then had the honour to act with him in the film ‘Lost Christmas.’ His work will stay with us and through that he can live on forever. Good work Sir. Rest in peace.”

“We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in ‘The Silurians,’ ‘The Mutants’ and ‘Voyage of the Damned,'” tweeted the “Doctor Who” official Twitter account.

In 2004, Palmer was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama.

He is survived by his wife Sally Green, daughter Harriet, and son Charlie Palmer, who is a director with credits that include “Poldark,” “Doctor Who” and “The Mallorca Files.” Charlie Palmer directed his father in “Poirot: The Clocks.”