×

Why ‘Zola’ Filmmaker Isn’t Sweating the Sundance Premiere

By
Angelique Jackson

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janicza Bravo attends the LA Premiere of "The Beach Bum" at ArcLight Hollywood, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "The Beach Bum", Los Angeles, USA - 28 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

Writer-director Janicza Bravo is a officially Sundance veteran. “Zola” is her second feature to premiere and her fourth time showing work at the festival. And as a such, she’s taking all of the buzz around her film — based on the 148-Tweet stripper saga that went viral in 2015 — in stride.

“I can’t wait to show the work, and — maybe this is graphic — but I can’t wait to amputate it,” Bravo said. “It’s been like this appendage that’s been attached to my body for close to three years, and I’m ready to cut it off.”

It’s been a long road from Twitter to the big screen for the unconventional tale. “Zola” tells the wild and dramatic — and mostly true — tale of a woman named A’ziah “Zola” Wells, who follows a new friend from Detroit to Tampa, Fla. to earn some money stripping. Before long, the trip is marred by kidnapping, a shooting, trafficking and a suicide attempt.

And it was an equally arduous journey for Bravo to join the project, after first learning of the viral thread, hashtagged #TheStory, shortly after it was posted. Bravo recalls having it sent to her in a group text chain she’s on with her Los Angeles girlfriends, where they send each other all the “ratchet, dark stories” the internet loves to comment on.

Popular on Variety

“From the moment it entered into my hands, I was like, ‘Must make it now.’ And I tried, I tried to get the story, and it didn’t happen,” Bravo said. The film — adapted from David Kushner’s Rolling Stone profile “Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted” — was initially set to be directed by James Franco, who ultimately dropped out of the project.

In June 2018, Bravo finally landed the job, boarding “Zola” alongside distributor A24.

“[A24 is] integral to why I got the job,” Bravo said. “I wasn’t the only director being considered. … I think a part of what they sort of pitched and what they were most enticed by was what my version of the movie was going to look like.”

In addition to helming the movie, Bravo co-wrote the script with Jeremy O. Harris (“Slave Play”). Taylour Paige (“Hit the Floor”) stars as Zola, Riley Keough (“The Lodge”) portrays Jessica, Nicholas Braun  (“Succession”) as Jessica’s boyfriend, and Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) plays Z, the pimp.

Ahead of the film’s premiere screening on Friday afternoon, Bravo is trying not getting too in her head about the audience reaction. She admits that she hasn’t really played out how the film will be received. “I think the moment I’ll drop in is right when I arrive at Eccles [Theatre] on Friday,” she speculated.

Bravo likened the experience of debuting a film at Sundance to planning a wedding. The guests are there, the food is great, but you’re not even drinking and having fun because “one person gave you a weird look” that stressed you out, she said.

“I’ve been to the festival before — I was there with my first feature [her 2017 debut “Lemon”], and I went in bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and had tons of expectation. And it didn’t go — all of those markers weren’t checked off… and I think that’s why I’m approaching it a little differently now.” Bravo said.

Instead, Bravo is focusing on the one person’s approval that mattered to her most.

“I am proud of the film. I feel good about the film. I said mostly what I wanted to say, and that’s all I can ask for,” she said. “The real Zola got to see it, and she gave me a thumbs up. Honestly, to me, that’s what I needed.”

More Film

  • Best Picture - 'Green Book'91st Annual

    Film vs TV? In Truth, They've Been Married for 70 Years

    In a prescient Variety column in 1978, reporter Jim Harwood talked about the blurring distinction (artistic and technical) between film and television. He wrote: “Is a ‘motion picture’ any less of an accomplishment if it’s beamed from Hollywood directly to a wall-sized screen in somebody’s home instead of being hauled in cans to something called [...]

  • Miss Americana Taylor Swift

    17 Buzziest Movies at Sundance, From Taylor Swift to Gloria Steinem

    Sundance Film Festival isn’t just a market for independent movies and a place to discover new talent — it’s also a barometer of current moods. In 2020, an election year, it’s not always easy to separate politics from art — and maybe it shouldn’t be, not at Sundance. Hillary Clinton will visit Park City to [...]

  • Emma Tillinger Koskoff

    'Irishman' Producer on Mega-Production Schedule: 'It Was Pretty Insane'

    The numbers for “The Irishman” are staggering: 108 shooting days, 117 locations, 319 scenes, 160 actors, in a story spanning 50 years. “I must say, it was no small feat,” laughs Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who is Oscar-nominated for the film, as well as for “Joker.” “Irishman” is the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) [...]

  • Richard Curtis

    Wealthy Celebrities Call For Higher Taxes in Open Letter From World Economic Forum

    A group of wealthy celebrities and business people have signed an open letter calling on fellow billionaires and millionaires around the globe to support tax increases in an effort to alleviate growing economic disparity. Released on Thursday to coincide with the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the letter states: “There are two kinds of [...]

  • Bombshell Movie

    Filmmakers Work to Reframe the 'Male Gaze'

    In the opening shot of Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation” (2003), Scarlett Johansson is lying on a bed, back to the camera, shown in partial view, wearing underpants. In Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner 2049” (2017) a banged-up Ryan Gosling stares up at a bone-thin, enormous nude projection of a woman. More recently, Jay Roach’s “Bombshell” [...]

  • Actress Annabella Sciorra (R) arrives to

    Time's Up Lauds Accusers Testifying at Weinstein Trial: 'We Are In Awe of These Women'

    Time’s Up, the anti-sexual harassment advocacy group launched by Hollywood celebrities, commended the women taking the stand at Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial, which is currently underway in New York City. The group released a statement on Thursday morning, shortly ahead of the day in court, which is expected to see testimony from “The Sopranos” [...]

  • Syd Mead Concept Design 1986 Aliens

    Syd Mead Designed the Future of Science Fiction Films

    The spinner police car in 1982’s “Blade Runner,” the light cycles of “Tron,” “futuristic Las Vegas” in “Blade Runner 2049” and the “USS Sulaco” in “Aliens” are indelible images of cinema, all from the imagination of the late Syd Mead, who died last month at the age of 86. You might not be aware of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad