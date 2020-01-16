Zoey Deutch Comedy ‘Buffaloed’ Will Eliminate $1.5 Million in Medical Debt (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

This is not your typical promotion.

Most movies rely on trailers and junkets and movie posters to get the word out. Not “Buffaloed,” the upcoming Zoey Deutch comedy about a hustler who turns to debt collecting to get out of her dead-end life in Buffalo, N.Y.

Magnolia Pictures, the indie studio behind the movie, is partnering with non-profit RIP Medical Debt to eliminate $1.5 million worth of medical debt. “Buffaloed” opens Feb. 14 in theaters and on demand.

RIP Medical Debt is a national 501c3 that uses donations to purchase bundled medical debt portfolios that have gone through collection agencies for months or years. Using third-party credit data providers, it targets debts specifically incurred by people facing financial hardship, and then forgives them for a fraction of the initial cost. There’s a lot of people who could use the relief. An estimated 137 million Americans are struggling to pay medical bills, and research also suggests that 66.5% of all personal bankruptcies are tied to medical issues.

The campaign will be launched through RIP Medical Debt’s platform, Qgiv, and will encourage people to contribute. Magnolia will offer 10 prize packages to 10 people, selected at random, who donate to the campaign.

“‘Buffaloed’ highlights the business of the debt collection world, and how hard-working people can make a good living,” said RIP co-founder Craig Antico. “But over half of all bill collectors collect medical debt — especially against people that can’t pay. The filmmakers understand this plight of the debtor, and are doing something about it. They are abolishing over $1 million in debt to help those Americans most burdened by un-payable medical debt.”

“Buffaloed” follows Peg Dahl (Deutch), who turns to debt collection after she can’t come up with the money to pay the tuition to the Ivy League college of her dreams. The cast also includes Judy Greer, Jai Courtney and Jermaine Fowler. Tanya Wexler directs from a script by Brian Sacca.

More Film

  • Stephen Graham Venom 2

    'Irishman' Star Stephen Graham Sets Up Matriarch Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Irishman” star Stephen Graham is getting into the production business. The British actor tells Variety that he has set up a production company entitled Matriarch Productions, which he is to run with his wife Hannah – a close collaborator on all of Graham’s projects.  The business, which is currently based out of Leicestershire in northern [...]

  • Come to Daddy

    Alamo Drafthouse Partners With Fantastic Fest to Feature Genre Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alamo Drafthouse, the cinema chain that popularized in-theater dining, is partnering with speciality film festival Fantastic Fest to bring greater attention to independent genre movies. Under the new pact, Fantastic Fest will offer Alamo Drafthouse ticket buyers “bonus content” when they watch movies from the film festival. That includes bringing in the talent behind the [...]

  • Druk, en film af Thomas Vinterberg

    Goteborg's Nordic Film Market to Showcase Films by Thomas Vinterberg, Charlotte Blom

    New films by Thomas Vinterberg, Charlotte Blom and Jonas Poher Rasmussen will be presented at the Goteborg Film Festival’s Nordic Film Market. In total, 16 films in post-production will be presented to industry participants in at the Nordic Film Market as part of the Work-in-Progress section. Half of the lineup is made up of first [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Hires Director Nils Boekamp As It Expands Berlin Office (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has hired director Nils Boekamp to oversee documentary for the German-speaking market out of Berlin, as the streaming giant’s German ambitions gather pace. A spokesperson confirmed to Variety that Boekamp has joined the streaming giant, and will oversee documentary efforts for the German-speaking DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria and Switzerland.  Boekamp is a [...]

  • Adele Haenel attends the 2020 Film

    Production Forum to Discuss How to Prevent Sexual Harassment on Set

    When “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” star Adèle Haenel revealed that as a child actor she had been a victim of sexual harassment, the French star kicked off an industry-wide reckoning that began in November 2019 and continues to this day. As the industry continues to grapple with these necessary questions, the Paris-based Production [...]

  • 'The Hunting,' With Tony Leung, Leads

    'The Hunting,' With Tony Leung, Leads Influx of Chinese Projects Into France

    Ever since France revised its tax rebate for international productions in 2016, local authorities have embarked on a full-court push to attract Chinese projects. In 2019, that campaign saw its most successful expression to date with the arrival of Middle Kingdom mega-production, “The Hunting.” “In recent years, we’ve welcomed more and more Chinese projects, especially [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad