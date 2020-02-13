×

Zoe Saldana to Star in Casey Affleck-Produced Drama 'Fencer'

Dave McNary

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana is starring in the sports drama “Fencer” with Casey Affleck producing and Jasmine McGlade directing from her own script.

HanWay Films will commence sales at next week’s European Film Market with UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance overseeing the U.S. sale.

“Fencer” is inspired by McGlade’s experiences as a national champion fencer. The athlete capped her tenure at Harvard University by leading her team to the school’s first-ever NCAA Championship title in fencing.

Saldana, who starred in “Avengers: Endgame,” is attached to play an ambitious female athlete facing personal demons and childhood rivals as she vies for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

Affleck is producing with Whitaker Lader. Affleck and Lader previously teamed up on “Light of My Life” and Mona Fastvold’s “The World to Come.” Also producing are McGlade and Claudia Bluemhuber of Silver Reel, who is also financing. Imagine Entertainment will executive produce.

“As a writer and filmmaker I seek to tell brazen, character-driven stories about people who are flawed, and thus real – especially women,” McGlade said. “Characters who are their own worst enemies and yet incredibly resilient. ‘Fencer’ is a celebration of perseverance and sacrifice, while also a cautionary tale about the dangers of getting one’s sense of worth and security solely through achievement and external validation.”

Saldana is represented by CAA and LBI Entertainment. McGlade is represented by UTA and Lighthouse Management & Media.

