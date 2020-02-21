Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz Drama ‘Nine Days’ Bought by Sony Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up distribution rights in North America and multiple international markets to the science-fiction drama “Nine Days,” starring Winston Duke.

The film, directed by Edson Oda from his own script, also stars Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, and Arianna Ortiz. Oda received the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award for the film following its premiere at the Sundance film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Sony Classics also bought the rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, India, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, South Africa, Benelux, Thailand, and on all airlines worldwide. The film is a co-production between Juniper Productions, Mandalay Pictures, Nowhere, MACRO Media, and The Space Program, in association with Mansa Productions, Oak Street Pictures, 30WEST, Baked Studios and Datari Turner Productions.

Duke portrays a recluse in a house distant from the reality we know. He interviews prospective candidates—personifications of human souls—for the privilege he once had: to be born. Five contenders emerge but he can choose only one. The victor will be rewarded with a coveted opportunity to become a newborn in the real world, while the others will cease to exist.

“’Nine Days’ is one of those rare movies that will have a long life and stand the test of time,” said Sony Pictures Classics. “It’s about alternate realities—’Black Mirror’ on the big screen, with touches of ‘Wings of Desire’ and ‘The Matrix.’ It offers surprises galore and marks the birth of a major filmmaker. We are excited to be introducing Nine Days to audiences around the world.”

The project is produced by Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures, Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall of Nowhere of Juniper Productions and Datari Turner. Duke is an executive producer along with Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Gus Deardoff, Kellon Akeem, Yandy Smith, Renée Frigo, Beth Hubbard, Trevor Groth, Caroline Connor, Will Raynor, Mark C. Stevens, Mark G. Mathis, Kwesi Collisson, Larry Weinberg, George A. Loucas, Michelle Craig, and Piero Frescobaldi.

The deal was negotiated by Larry Weinberg of Mandalay Pictures, and 30West and CAA Media Finance who are co-repping North American rights on behalf of the filmmakers.