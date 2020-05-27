‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut: First Look at DC Villain Darkseid

Zack Snyder has teased a new villain for his recut version of “Justice League.”

On Wednesday, the director posted a picture of DC Comics villain Darkseid on his Twitter with the caption “He’s coming… to HBO Max.” Ray Porter was originally attached to play the supervillain in segments of “Justice League” that went unused in the film’s final version.

He's coming… to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

No details have been revealed on how Darkseid will function in the narrative of the new version of “Justice League.” Ciarán Hinds played Steppenwolf, the main antagonist of the theatrically released version of the film.

Since the release of “Justice League” in November 2017, both talent and comic book fans have campaigned online for the release of the once-mythical “Snyder cut” of the film. The movement was born from public knowledge of the film’s trouble production process and middling reception.

In 2016, Snyder stepped away from the project in the middle of post-production in light of a family tragedy. Warner Bros. hired “The Avengers” director Joss Whedon to get the project across the finish line that included a series of reshoots.

The finished product took in a disappointing $658 million at the global box office and received a mixed to negative critical reception, leaving fans curious as to what Snyder’s original vision of the material looked like. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut quickly became a movement on social media, eventually gaining so much traction that the film’s cast members Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa tweeted the hashtag in November last year.

Warner Bros. is bankrolling Snyder’s updated version of the film, reassembling original postproduction crew members as well as recruiting the actors to record additional dialogue. The recut film will debut on HBO Max in 2021.