Zachary Levi to Star in ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ Family Drama for Lionsgate

Zachary Levi will lead the cast of the inspirational family drama “The Unbreakable Boy” for Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate.

Levi will portray the father of Austin, a boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin truly unique is his joyous, funny, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him. Levi’s character changes his life as he comes to see Austin not as the symbol of something broken, but the triumph of an indestructible spirit.

The film will enter production shortly. Levi will then segue into starring as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner in the Erwin Brothers’ “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” which will begin production next year for Kingdom Story and Lionsgate.

Jon Gunn, the co-writer and executive producer of “I Still Believe,” wrote the script and is directing the film based on the book by Scott M. LeRette with Susy Flory. The Erwin Brothers (Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin) and Kevin Downes will produce through their Kingdom Story Company banner. Jerilyn Esquibel and Peter Facinelli will also produce. Meredith Wieck and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing for Lionsgate.

Levi starred in DC Comics’ “Shazam” and is set to reprise the role in “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.” He also starred in the NBC series “Chuck,” had a recurring role in“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and received a Tony Award nomination for the musical “She Loves Me.” Up next, Levi is set to star in “Under Cover“ for Lionsgate and will be seen in Kevin MacDonald’s untitled film (previously “Prisoner 760”) opposite Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch. Levi is repped by UTA, Untitled, and McKuin Frankel.