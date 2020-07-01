Zachary Levi to Star as NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in ‘American Underdog’ Biopic

Zachary Levi will star as NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner in “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”

The film, from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story, is expected to begin production later this year. Brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct and produce.

Warner played in the NFL from 1994 to 2008, and is regarded as one of the top undrafted players in NFL history. He was a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback. The screenplay is based on interviews with Warner, as well as his memoir, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.”

“Kurt’s story is one of relentless faith — in his own abilities but even more so in a higher power,” said Levi. “When I read Kurt’s story, I identified with the quiet strength he found to persevere – that’s something I think anybody can recognize in their own lives. This is the kind of underdog story that sports movies are all about, and the fact that it’s true makes it even more special. I’m thrilled to be part of bringing his story to audiences.”

David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”), Jon Gunn (“I Still Believe”) and Jon Erwin (“I Still Believe”) wrote the film. Mark Ciardi is producing with Kevin Downes.

Levi starred in “Shazam!” and the NBC series “Chuck.” He also had a recurring role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and received a Tony Award nomination for the musical “She Loves Me.” Up next, Levi is set to star in “Under Cover “for Lionsgate and will be seen in Kevin MacDonald’s “Prisoner 760” opposite Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch. Levi is repped by UTA, Untitled, and McKuin Frankel.