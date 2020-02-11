Zachary Levi, Cole Sprouse to Star in Music Comedy ‘Undercover’

“Shazam!” star Zachary Levi and “Riverdale’s” Cole Sprouse have boarded Lionsgate’s music-driven comedy “Undercover” from director Steve Pink.

Levi will play a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by Sprouse. When things start looking up for the band, Levi’s character gets exposed.

Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce the project. Their credits include “Wonder,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Muppets.” Pink’s directing credits include the two “Hot Tub Time Machine” movies. He also wrote the scripts for “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.”

“Undercover” was written by Amy Talkington, with revisions by Jonathan Igla, Diablo Cody, Chris Hazzard and Michael Fontana. Jonathan Levine serves as executive producer. Alex Young is an executive producer for Mandeville Films.

“Like ‘School of Rock’ and ‘Pitch Perfect,’ ‘Undercover’ is a movie that unites audiences with the way the cast interprets and performs familiar songs. Not only is it hilarious and charming, but it’s going to be a blast to see personalities like Zachary and Cole own their performances of so many classics,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane said.

Levi was nominated for a Tony Award for actor in a musical for “She Loves Me” in 2016. He starred alongside Mandy Moore in the Disney animated musical “Tangled.” The film’s “I See the Light,” performed by Levi and Moore, was nominated that year for an Oscar and Golden Globe for best original song.

Lionsgate’s Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the production, which begins this April.

Levi is repped by UTA, Untitled and McKuin Frankel. Sprouse is repped by WME, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and DLA Piper. Pink is managed by Mosaic and repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Robert Melnik negotiated the deals on behalf of Lionsgate.

