Zac Efron Starring in ‘Firestarter’ Reboot

Zac Efron will star in “Firestarter,” a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel.

The film centers on a young girl who develops pyrokinetic powers and the ability to see the future. She is abducted by a mysterious government agency that plans to weaponize her superhuman skills. The film is backed by Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions and Weed Road Productions.

Efron, who first came to fame in the rosy “High School Musical” franchise, has shown his darker side in certain projects, playing Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” This feels in that vein. Efron’s other credits include “Neighbors,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “The Paperboy.” He will next be seen in a remake of “Three Men and a Baby,” which feels very far removed from all things Ted Bundy and Stephen King.

King is a horror and fantasy giant, whose list of bestsellers include “It,” “The Shining,” “Carrie,” “The Dark Tower” and “Pet Sematary,” all of which have been turned into films of varying quality and success. “Firestarter” was previously adapted for the screen in 1984, with Drew Barrymore, Martin Sheen and George C. Scott playing central roles

Keith Thomas (“The Vigil”) will direct the film from a script by writer Scott Teems (“Halloween Kills”).

Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman, who previously teamed on the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, will produce. Goldsman had originally been attached to direct “Firestarter.” This isn’t Blum’s only recent foray into King’s cannon — he’s teaming with Ryan Murphy and Netflix on an adaption of the author’s short story “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.”

Efron is represented by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, Viewpoint and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.

Collider first reported Efron’s casting.