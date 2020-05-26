YouTube, Tribeca Unveil Lineup for Free ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’

Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have unveiled the programming slate for “We Are One: A Global Film Festival” with more than 100 films co-curated by 21 festivals.

With COVID-19 shuttering film fests worldwide, the online festival is set to run from May 29-June 7, 2020, and will be available at youtube.com/weareone. The free-to-watch programming, which will not include any ads, is to include feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and panel discussions.

Notable film presentations will include “Ricky Powell: The Individualist,” a documentary about the street photographer featuring interviews with Natasha Lyonne and LL Cool J; the online premiere of “Eeb Allay Ooo!,” a satire about professional “monkey repellers” and winner of the Mumbai Film Festival’s Golden Gateway Award; and the world premiere of “Iron Hammer,” a documentary feature directed by Joan Chen about Chinese Olympic volleyball star Jenny Lang Ping.

Audiences will have access to over 50 narrative and documentary shorts including the world premiere of Japanese narrative short “Yalta Conference Online” [working title], created exclusively for the festival by director Koji Fukada; the global premiere of the Third Eye Blind documentary short “Motorcycle Drive By,” as well as the first short pieces made by Dreamworks Animation: “Bilby,” “Marooned” and “Bird Karma”

Episodic programming features the world premiere of “Losing Alice,” an Israeli female-led neo-noir psychological TV thriller and “And She Could Be Next,” a two part documentary series on the experiences of women of color running for office, including Stacey Abrams and Rashida Tlaib.

Talks will feature Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon Ho, Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion and Claire Denis. 360 VR selections will feature Emmy-nominated documentary “Traveling While Black” and “Atlas V,” a sci-fi narrative starring Bill Skarsgard, as well as additional titles with John Legend, Oprah Winfrey and Lupita Nyong’o. Musical performances will include a 30 minute DJ set by Questlove.

“We are so excited to share the combined efforts of our festival partners and YouTube with the world this week,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Together, we were able to curate a compelling slate of programming that succinctly reflects the subtle variations in style that make each festival so special. We Are One: A Global Film Festival will offer audiences an opportunity to not only celebrate the art of film, but the unique qualities that make each story we watch so memorable.”

Festival partners include Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao, International Film Festival Rotterdam, Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival, Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival.

“Cinema is not only a collective work, but also a shared experience. In these times of social distancing, the spirit of cooperation and a sense of community are needed more than ever before. Therefore, we are happy to participate in the We Are One initiative. We wish all those wonderful artists that their audiences will be able to see their work on the big screen again soon,” said the Berlinale Directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

Audiences will be able to give donations to the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNHCR, Save the Children,, Doctors Without Borders, Leket Israel, GO Foundation and Give2Asia and be able to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts through a donate button or link on every film page. The full festival schedule is available at http://www.weareoneglobalfestival.com.