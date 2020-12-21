Wyatt Oleff, Kevin Pollak, Janeane Garofalo Join Beatles-Inspired ‘In My Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Wyatt Oleff, Kevin Pollak and Janeane Garofalo will star in Mark Rosman’s “In My Life.”

As the film’s title suggests, the comedy/drama is inspired by the music of the Beatles. It follows Evan, a 16-year-old John Lennon wannabe, who is thrilled when the Beatles move in next door to his Beverly Hills home before playing the Hollywood Bowl in 1965. He is desperate to meet his rock idol, while Lennon wants to meet Elvis before the rest of the Beatles do that night. To make it happen, they spend a day together that will forever change their lives. The movie and the places it remembers have a personal connection for Rosman.

“One day in 1965, I found the Beatles were right next door to my house, and this became the launching point for a movie about my youth, my love of music, the 60’s and a very close call I had with my hero — John Lennon,” he said in a statement. “The Beatles remain as relevant and popular as ever, and Lennon continues to be a huge fascination and draw all over the world. In a time when social consciousness is being reignited by changes in Washington, a look back at the ’60s and John Lennon is as timely as ever.”

“In My Life” will be produced by Simon Brooks of Canyon Creek Films (“White Noise”) and Suzanne Lyons of Snowfall Films Inc. (“Time Toys”). Principal photography will commence in May 2021 in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

“’In My Life’ sheds light on a critical (and little known) turning point in Beatles history,” Brooks said in a statement. “Mark’s personal account of a summer in 1965 seamlessly weaves true events with fiction that will bring audiences on a journey through the height of Beatlemania and particularly John Lennon. The talent of Wyatt, Kevin and Janeane will bring this great story to life.”

Rosman is a writer and director whose films include Warner Bros.’ “A Cinderella Story,” Universal’s “The Perfect Man,” and Disney’s “Life-Size.”

Oleff recently starred in Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay with This,” and he has appeared in blockbuster hits such as “It” and “It Chapter Two,” as well as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Pollak currently stars in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and has appeared in “The Usual Suspects,” “End of Days,” and “A Few Good Men.”

Garofalo’s credits include “Ratatouille,” “Reality Bites” and “Wet Hot American Summer.” She also co-starred on ‘The Ben Stiller Show,” “Saturday Night Live” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Rosman is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency; Oleff is repped by The Gersh Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Pollak is repped by The Gersh Agency; Garofalo is repped by The Gersh Agency and Imagine Artist Management.