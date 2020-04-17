WGA Agrees to Start Negotiations With Studios in May

The Writers Guild of America has agreed to start negotiations with studios in mid-May and extend the expiration of its contract two months to June 30.

Representatives for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers did not have an official comment on Friday. The WGA plans to exchange proposals on May 1, and begin negotiations via Zoom and other means starting May 11.

The move comes a week and a half after Hollywood studios told the Writers Guild of America that contract negotiations, which have been delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic, needed to begin on April 20 with the WGA proposals submitted on April 15.

The coronavirus has upended the business climate for contract talks for the WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA, and many industry insiders believe the WGA will not be able to call for a strike amid the widespread shutdown of production and economic uncertainty ahead.

The WGA has said several times in recent weeks it was continuing to evaluate options for conducting contract talks with Hollywood’s major studios.

Those talks were to have started March 23, until coronavirus prevention measures made it untenable to hold face-to-face bargaining sessions. Those options include a proposal to extend the expiration of the current master contract by a full year to May 1, 2021 — including the gains achieved in the new Directors Guild of America master contract, which will go into effect on July 1.

Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, made the request April 8 in a letter to David Young, executive director of the Writers Guild of America West. She noted in the letter that the AMPTP had agreed to extending the current contract expiration by two months from May 1 to June 30.

Leaders of the WGA told its members on March 24 that they could be forced to extend the current contract beyond its current May 1 expiration due to the coronavirus pandemic and that they would not seek a strike authorization from members prior to May 1: “Although we had originally planned to meet with the AMPTP beginning March 23, given the current health crisis we cannot effectively negotiate this important three-year agreement in our usual fashion. It may not be possible to conclude a new contract by May 1, nor will we be asking you for a strike authorization vote in the interim.”

Informed sources said the AMPTP had been proposing a two-month extension of the expiration out of concerns that a year-long extension would allow the WGA to mobilize for a strike authorization vote. The studios are indicating that they are focused on what will happen if and when the coronavirus crisis abates enough so that the town could go back to work — with deals in place for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, which will see its contract expire on June 30.

The Directors Guild of America’s new deal, which was ratified by its members earlier this month, includes a provision for a significant boost in made-for-streaming TV series residuals. The DGA deal goes into effect on June 30.