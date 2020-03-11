×

Writers Guild Cancels Face-to-Face Member Meetings Due to Coronavirus

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA West Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of WGA West

The Writers Guild of America West has called off a membership meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at the Hollywood Palladium as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The WGA also said its negotiating committee will not hold face-to-face meetings with members and will instead share the information about the upcoming negotiations via email over the next two weeks. The guild notified its 10,000 members about the decision on Tuesday.

The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are scheduled to begin bargaining on March 23. The current three-year deal expires on May 1.

The move comes a day after SAG-AFTRA suspended all in-person union meetings to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The performers union announced the move as part of “social-distancing tactics to help reduce the possibility of potential exposure or transmission through travel and attendance at face-to-face meetings.”

On March 7, leaders of the Directors Guild of America approved a three-year successor deal to the DGA master contract, triggering a ratification vote by the 18,000 members. The DGA revealed that the agreement includes a significant increase in residuals for high-budget streaming content, pension, wages and TV creative rights.

The AMPTP will likely propose that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA accept terms and conditions similar to those in the DGA deal.

 

More Film

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Cancels Face-to-Face Member Meetings Due to Coronavirus

    The Writers Guild of America West has called off a membership meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at the Hollywood Palladium as a precaution against the coronavirus. The WGA also said its negotiating committee will not hold face-to-face meetings with members and will instead share the information about the upcoming negotiations via email over the next [...]

  • Invisible Man

    Film News Roundup: 'Invisible Man' Crosses $100 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    In today’s film news roundup, “The Invisible Man” hits a milestone; “Kajillionaire,” “Come Play” and “Green Rush” get release dates; and Jack Eve’s romantic drama “Open” wraps shooting. BOX OFFICE Universal Pictures-Blumhouse Productions’ “The Invisible Man” has crossed $100 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks. The film, directed by Leigh [...]

  • Edinburgh's Filmhouse Unveils Plan for Huge

    Edinburgh's Filmhouse Unveils Plans for Major Cinema and Festival Venue

    Filmhouse, the home of the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) in Scotland, has unveiled plans for a major new six-screen cinema and venue in the heart of the city. The planned building is expected to cost £50 million ($65 million) and has been designed by Edinburgh-based Richard Murphy Architects. If planning permission is granted by [...]

  • Ben Affleck Harvey Weinstein

    Ben Affleck Was on Harvey Weinstein's 'Red Flag List'

    Ben Affleck was on Harvey Weinstein’s “red flag list,” according to recently unsealed court documents. Prior to the publication of bombshell reports, which ignited the #MeToo movement and led to the former movie mogul’s downfall, Weinstein kept a list of names of people he was concerned could be talking to journalists in 2017 about his [...]

  • Karyn Kusama

    Dracula Movie in Development at Blumhouse With Karyn Kusama Directing

    Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, which generated a horror hit with “The Invisible Man,” has launched development of an untitled Dracula movie. Karyn Kusama, whose credits include “Destroyer,” “The Invitation” and “Jennifer’s Body,” is attached to direct the Dracula project. Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who teamed with Kusama on “Destroyer” and “The Invitation,” are writing [...]

  • Ever Anderson

    Disney's Live-Action 'Peter Pan' Movie Finds Its Wendy and Peter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newcomer Ever Anderson will play Wendy while Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan in Disney’s live-action Peter Pan pic “Peter Pan & Wendy,” sources tell Variety. “Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is on board to direct. Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing. Disney’s 1953 animated classic is still the most [...]

  • David Duchovny, R.D. Call

    R.D. Call, 'Into The Wild,' 'Last Man Standing' Actor, Dies at 70

    Roy Dana (R.D.) Call, an actor who appeared in such films as “Last Man Standing,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and several other films alongside Sean Penn, died on Feb. 27 of back surgery complications, his family announced. He was 70. The Utah native was born Feb. 16, 1950 and came to Los Angeles [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad