New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Teaser Showcases Diana Prince’s Humanity

During Brazil’s CCXP on Sunday, “Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins shared a new teaser for the upcoming film, one that features a down-to-earth Diana Prince just as much as her superhero alias.

The 60-second trailer dives into the relationship between Captain Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and Diana (Gal Gadot), in addition to Diana’s life as a superhero. Clips flash by of the two dancing in front of the Lincoln Memorial and going on dates. However, this is juxtaposed with scenes featuring Diana as Wonder Woman, flying above the clouds with her lasso in hand.

While triumphant music plays, a voiceover says: “Diana, one day, you will become all that you dream of and more. Everything will be different. This world is not yet ready for all that you will do. You will become a legend.” The trailer ends with Diana resting her hand on Steve’s and giving him a loving glance.

The teaser comes just over two weeks after Warner Bros. announced the monumental decision to release “Wonder Woman 1984” both in theaters and on HBO Max. This was then followed up with the more recent news that all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate, including “Dune,” “The Matrix 4” and “In the Heights,” would be carrying out the same release plan.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will release on Dec. 25. In addition to Gadot and Pine, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. It was produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Stephen Jones.

Watch the full teaser below.