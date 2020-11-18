‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Debut Both on HBO Max and in Theaters

“Wonder Woman 1984” is heading to HBO Max and U.S. movie theaters on the same day. Warner Bros., the studio behind the superhero sequel, announced plans to release the blockbuster simultaneously on the big screen and the subscription-based streaming platform on Dec. 25.

Internationally, where HBO Max is not available, “Wonder Woman 1984” will open in Dec. 16. The film will be available for a month on HBO Max in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

The unconventional release plan comes as 50% of U.S. theaters are closed, including major moviegoing markets like New York and Los Angeles, and many still hesitant to go to the movies.

“We appreciate how patient audiences have been and given the great anticipation around ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ we are grateful to be able to make this terrifically entertaining movie widely available in these challenging times,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Though surprising, it’s not unprecedented for a major movie to debut simultaneously on home entertainment and in movie theaters. Universal Pictures opened “Trolls World Tour” on premium video-on-demand in April, when most cinemas were shuttered due to the pandemic.

“Wonder Woman” generated over $800 million globally in 2017 and became a cultural touchstone as one of the rare comic book movies to spotlight a female superhero, solidifying itself as one of Warner Bros.’ most important properties. The sequel has been delayed numerous times amid the pandemic. It was originally scheduled for June 5 before moving to Aug. 14, then Oct. 2 and later Dec. 25.

Patty Jenkins, who directed “Wonder Woman” and the sequel, was bittersweet as she addressed the news on social media.

“The time has come,” she wrote on Twitter. “At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our move as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO Max where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

