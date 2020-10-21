Women in Film’s Hire Her Back Offers Grants to Female Filmmakers Impacted by Pandemic

Applications are open for the Hire Her Back Fund, a grant supporting women filmmakers whose careers have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of Women in Film local chapters — WIF Los Angeles, New York Women in Film and Television, and Women in Film and Television Atlanta — are eligible to apply.

“We are grateful to all who have answered the call to support this fund so that we, along with our sister chapters in New York and Atlanta, can provide some relief to the women whose work in our industry has suffered,” WIF Los Angeles executive director Kirsten Schaffer said in a statement. “We hope that the fund can buoy these women and make it more possible to sustain their careers in entertainment.”

The fund is part of the Hire Her Back initiative launched in June, urging employers to fight for gender equality across film and television by implementing inclusive hiring practices when they return to production.

Netflix and ShivHans Pictures CEO Shivani Rawat have contributed to the grant. Members of participating organizations have also donated.

“As production finally resumes after this devastating crisis, we don’t want to take a step backward or lose sight of what progress still needs to be made,” said NYWIFT executive director Cynthia López. “We must always continue to move forward. We look forward to work with our sisters in Women in Film Los Angeles on this important initiative.”

The application is now live on the Actors Fund website. Contributions to the fund can be made here.