Global News in Brief: Freelancers’ Plight to Be Focus of Social Media Campaign

The British branch of Women in Film and TV has launched a campaign to highlight the huge number of freelancers who have been left unable to claim for either of the U.K. government financial schemes, leaving them in financial hardship.

Each day the organization, part of an international network of more than 13,000 women working in the entertainment business, will post across Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn the story of a freelancer who has fallen through the gaps of the schemes.

Liz Tucker, chair of WFTV (U.K.), said: “We already know from our recent survey that around two thirds of freelancers have been unable to claim under the government schemes, but when you read the individual heart-breaking stories of these individuals, the true personal impact of those left with no financial support real hits you. It is simply wrong and deeply unfair that these freelancers have been left with nothing.”

The organization has made a number of recommendations for changes to the government schemes to allow more freelancers to benefit.

DOCUMENTARIES

HBO Europe, which offers programming to subscribers through five services covering 21 countries, has added four documentary.

“Pollywood” is the story of Polish emigres who helped create Hollywood, such as the cobbler Benjamin Wrona, who emigrated with his family to the U.S. in 1886, changed his family name to Warner, and more than a dozen years later his sons established Warner Bros. Meanwhile, in 1885, Shmuel Gelbfish walked from Poland to the French port city of Calais. Twenty-seven years later, now called Samuel Goldwyn, he made his first movie “The Squaw Man,” which was also the first feature film to be shot in what is now Hollywood.

“Her Mothers” features a same-sex couple in Hungary who decide to adopt a child, and face discrimination against rainbow families, which has an increasing impact on their lives and plans for the future.

“Lessons of Love” follows a Polish mother of six and wife of an abusive husband after she leaves him and starts living life to the full.

“Two Roads” tells the story of a Czech band that has toured the world for over 20 years. The Tap Tapwas formed in the music class of Jedlicka’s Institute, a non-profit educational center for children and adults living with disabilities.

MUSIC

Musician Ray Parker Jr., composer of the Oscar-nominated, Grammy award-winning “Ghostbusters” theme song, will be guest of honor at SoundTrack_Zurich (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), a congress on film and media music, and will present the world premiere of “Who You Gonna Call,” a documentary about his career.

Fran Strine’s film follows Parker’s struggles growing up on the racially charged streets of Detroit in the 1960s, and rising in the music industry touring with Stevie Wonder and The Rolling Stones at just 18 years old.

Parker worked as a session musician with the industry’s biggest icons, including Barrie White, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, The Carpenters and The Supremes.

He also wrote many hits, such as “You Got the Love,” co-written with Chaka Khan and recorded by Rufus, and “Jack and Jill,” for his band Raydio.