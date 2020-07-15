‘Wishbone’ Film Adaptation in the Works From Mattel and Universal With Peter Farrelly Producing

Mattel Films and Universal Pictures are developing a live-action movie based on the hit ’90s TV series “Wishbone,” about a Jack Russell Terrier.

“Wishbone” is the first theatrical film collaboration between Mattel and Universal Pictures, and the ninth Mattel Films project in the works.

Mattel Films will produce “Wishbone” alongside Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly. Roy Parker will write the script. Executive producer Robbie Brenner and supervising producer Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films, and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the pic for Universal.

“Wishbone,” which aired on PBS from 1996 through 2001, followed the eponymous dog as he performed famous literary moments. Mattel Films will be rebooting the property into a modern, family-friendly comedy.

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” Brenner said. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

The film marks yet another addition to Mattel’s pipeline after ramping up production and gaining control of some of its IP that had been held up in development. Other pics currently in the works include “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and a live-action “Hot Wheels” movie. They are also making a live-action “Barney” movie along with Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% banner and Valparaiso Pictures.