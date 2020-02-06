×

‘Wind in the Willows’ Movie in the Works With Julian Fellowes, Peter Jackson

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julian Fellowes
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Julian Fellowes, the writer and creator of “Downton Abbey,“ has teamed up with producer Gerald R. Molen on a big-screen production of the classic children’s novel “The Wind in the Willows.”

Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital is on board for the CGI for the four main characters — Mole, Rat, Toad and Badger — who live by a river in Edwardian England, in the Kenneth Grahame novel. The project comes four years after a musical version of “The Wind in the Willows“ premiered in the U.K., with Fellowes having written the script, with music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Molen, who won an Academy Award with Steven Spielberg for producing “Schindler’s List,” has hired Ray Griggs and Richard Taylor at Weta Workshop, in coordination with Jackson’s Weta Digital.

Filming will take place at Jackson’s Stone Street Studios in New Zealand, while Skywalker Sound will design all the sound effects and ambient noise.

“We are finalizing some of the finest actors to lend their creative and vocal talents,” Molen said. “We could not have dreamed of a better writer and creative force than Julian Fellowes to work with Ray Griggs to bring to life the classic English novel’s characters, nor finer visionaries than Weta to capture the look and feel of Grahame’s world.”

Popular on Variety

Molen’s production company, Kindred Images, has partnered with Bill Melendez Productions in London, the creative house behind the “Peanuts” productions, to co-produce.

“We have all the right pieces to create what will prove to be the definitive adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic,” Molen said.

More Film

  • Charles Roven

    Film News Roundup: Charles Roven's Atlas Entertainment Launches Literary Division

    In today’s film news roundup, Atlas Literary is born, Emily Tosta is cast in Nicolas Cage’s “Wally’s Wonderland” and Netflix confirms it’s closed a deal for Radha Blank’s “The 40-Year-Old Version.” DIVISION LAUNCH Atlas Entertainment is expanding into literary management with the acquisition of HertzbergMedia and launch of Atlas Literary. Atlas chief Charles Roven and [...]

  • Kirk Douglas

    Hollywood Remembers Kirk Douglas, 'One of the Most Iconic Actors of His Time'

    Hollywood paid tribute to Kirk Douglas, one of the enduring figureheads of its Golden Age, following news of the actor’s death on Wednesday. The star of classics such as “Spartacus,” “Paths of Glory,” “Ace in the Hole” and “Out of the Past” died at 104 years old. Director Steven Spielberg was among those who paid [...]

  • Julian Fellowes

    'Wind in the Willows' Movie in the Works With Julian Fellowes, Peter Jackson

    Julian Fellowes, the writer and creator of “Downton Abbey,“ has teamed up with producer Gerald R. Molen on a big-screen production of the classic children’s novel “The Wind in the Willows.” Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital is on board for the CGI for the four main characters — Mole, Rat, Toad and Badger — who live [...]

  • Sam Raimi Doctor Strange

    Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct 'Doctor Strange 2' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sam Raimi, who helped launch the modern superhero movie with 2002’s “Spider-Man,” is in talks to direct “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for Marvel Studios, Variety has learned. Raimi replaces original director Scott Derrickson, who Variety reported on Jan. 9 had officially departed the project due to creative differences. Derrickson will remain as [...]

  • Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain

    Oscar Producers Promise Diversity During Academy Awards

    Oscar producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain are promising that the 92nd Oscars will have plenty of diversity on display on Sunday. “Lynette and I have always embraced diversity and inclusion in our work and we already had plans before the nominations were announced to celebrate that, so I think you’ll see that in [...]

  • Kirk Douglas

    Kirk Douglas, Legendary 'Spartacus' Star, Dies at 103

    Kirk Douglas, the dimple-chinned “Spartacus” star with the larger-than-life persona, died Wednesday. He was 103. He was the father of actor Michael Douglas and paterfamilias of a Hollywood family that included his sons, producers Joel and Peter and grandson Cameron Douglas. Michael Douglas posted about his father on Instagram, saying, “It is with tremendous sadness [...]

  • Viola Davis Sandra Bullock

    Netflix Sets Ensemble for Untitled Thriller Starring Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond and Emma Nelson are joining Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis in an untitled Netflix thriller from Graham King. Aisling Franciosi and Rob Morgan are also on board to star. Nora Fingscheidt will direct from a script by “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” helmer Christopher McQuarrie. King will produce [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad