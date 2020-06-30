HBCU Sports Drama in the Works From Will Packer Productions, Universal

Universal Pictures is developing “One and Done,” a sports drama written by Chad Sanders and Chris Spencer. The film focuses on one of the nation’s top high school athletes and his unprecedented decision to attend an HBCU.

Packer and James Lopez will produce through their Will Packer Productions. The movie marks Sanders and Spencer’s first major writing job.

“This is a timely story about a young man’s journey of discovery at an HBCU and his fight against the NCAA system,” Packer said.

Executive vice president of production Matt Reilly and creative executive Tony Ducret will oversee the movie on behalf of Universal.

Packer recently produced the romantic drama “The Photograph” starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield, which bowed over Valentine’s Day weekend.

He had three releases in 2019: “What Men Want” starring Taraji P. Henson, “Little” and a remake of “Jacob’s Ladder” with Michael Ealy.

His other major credits include “Night School” toplined by Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, as well as the “Ride Along” franchise starring Hart and Ice Cube.

