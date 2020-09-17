Will Packer Productions Hires Gaumont Executive Johanna Byer

Will Packer Productions has hired Johanna Byer as executive VP of motion pictures.

For the past four years, Byer has served as senior VP of film and television for French film studio Gaumont. Prior to that role, she was the VP of development at Working Title Films, where she played key roles in producing and developing numerous film projects including “We Are Your Friends,” “Baby Driver,” “Theory of Everything,” “Everest” and “Les Miserables.”

In her new position, Byer is responsible for identifying, developing and producing the company’s feature film projects as well as working closely with filmmakers, directors and other talent. She reports directly to James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions.

“Johanna is a highly regarded and respected executive who will be a great addition to WPP as we ramp up our slate of films and expand our features business,” said Lopez. “We look forward to developing meaningful and impactful projects with her.”

Packer has produced 10 films that opened in first place at the North American box office including “Girls Trip” and “Night School,” which were the top grossing comedies of 2017 and 2018, respectively. His most recent film, “The Photograph,” debuted this February and took in $20 million before theaters were shuttered in mid-March due to the pandemic. Other Packer films include “What Men Want,” “Ride Along 2,” “No Good Deed,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along,” “Think Like a Man,” “Takers,” “Obsessed,” “Breaking In” and “Stomp the Yard.”

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Byer. “I am thrilled to be working with Will, James and the rest of the team to develop impactful films which will resonate with audiences worldwide.”