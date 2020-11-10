Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan Have an Irish Romance in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Trailer

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan have a very Irish romance in the brand new trailer for “Wild Mountain Thyme,” released on Tuesday.

Set in Ireland, the movie centers on Anthony (Dornan), who works in the fields under the constant belittling of his father (Christopher Walken), who has threatened to leave the family farm to Anthony’s American cousin Adam (Jon Hamm). A shy and worn-down Anthony doesn’t notice that Rosemary (Blunt), a childhood friend, has been attracted to him for years, despite feeling resentment for having been shamed by Anthony earlier. Caught between their families’ land dispute, sparks fly between the couple. Meanwhile, Rosemary’s mother, Aoife (Dearbhla Molloy), strives to unite the families before it is too late.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” is directed by John Patrick Shanley, and the film is adapted from his Broadway play “Outside Mullingar” from 2014. The original play starred Brian F. O’Byrne, Dearbhla Molloy, Peter Maloney and Debra Messing in her Broadway debut.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” was developed by Mar-Key Pictures, with Bleecker Street acquiring the U.S. rights to the film. Mar-Key’s Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman of Likely Story, Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo of Amasia Entertainment, Alex Witchel, and Martina Niland of Port Pictures are producing. Executive producers include Andrew Kramer and Jonathan Loughran.

Amelia Warner, who’s married to Dornan, will compose the music for the film. She’s best known for her work on 2018’s “Mary Shelley,” starring Elle Fanning. The film will also feature an original song that has yet to be announced.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” will release in theaters on Dec. 11. Watch the trailer below.