‘Wicked’ Director Stephen Daldry Exits Movie Adaptation

Universal’s long-awaited adaptation of “Wicked” has hit another roadblock. Director Stephen Daldry has departed the movie due to scheduling conflicts.

The “Wicked” movie, based on the hit Broadway musical, has been in development for over a decade and was recently taken off Universal’s release schedule amid the pandemic. Cast members have not been announced.

“Wicked,” a prequel of sorts to “The Wizard of Oz,” tells the story of everything that happened before Dorothy dropped down in Oz and centers on the unlikeliest of friends: Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth starred in the original production, which was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won three. It’s one of the longest-running musicals on Broadway and has grossed more than $1 billion at the box office.

Universal originally slated the movie to open around the holidays in 2019, but ended up releasing Tom Hooper’s “Cats,” the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash musical, on that date instead and moved “Wicked” to December 2021. After the coronavirus pandemic hit and forced movie theaters to close, the studio had to shuffle around its schedule again. That resulted in Universal resetting the animated family film “Sing 2” for Dec. 22, 201 and sending “Wicked” back into release date purgatory.

Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, is adapting the screenplay with Winnie Holzman. The movie version is expected to feature at least two new songs.

