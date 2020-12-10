Whoopi Goldberg to Return for Disney Plus’ ‘Sister Act 3,’ Produced With Tyler Perry

Hallelujah! “Sister Act 3” is officially a go, with Whoopi Goldberg returning for the third installment, in addition to producing the film with Tyler Perry.

The third movie in the “Sister Act” series comes nearly 30 years after Goldberg first starred as Deloris, the lounge singer turned singing nun. Goldberg and Perry are currently in the development stage on the film, which is set to debut on Disney Plus.

The new pic, announced by Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, on Thursday during Disney Investor Day, marks the fourth collaboration between Perry and Goldberg. They most recently partnered for 2018’s “Nobody’s Fool” with Tiffany Haddish. While promoting that film on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Perry suggested he and Goldberg team up to produce a third “Sister Act.”