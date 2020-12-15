Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role

Naomi Ackie will portray Whitney Houston in Sony’s upcoming musical biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) is directing the film from a screenplay by “Bohemian Rhapsody” writer Anthony McCarten.

“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie said.

