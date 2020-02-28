What’s Coming to Disney Plus in March 2020

Disney Plus will continue to expand its library next month, adding older films as well as new television shows, releasing as both weekly episodes and entire seasons.

After streaming on Netflix for over a year, Marvel’s “Black Panther” is making its way to Disney Plus, leaving just “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” as Disney’s remaining Marvel Cinematic Universe entries that have yet to become available on the platform.

Meanwhile, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” continues its final season on the streamer. The animated spinoff originally aired on Cartoon Network before Disney’s acquisition of the intellectual property. After six years since its last season, the show is concluding with a 12-episode run that began on Feb. 21.

See below for the complete list of titles.

March 1

Dr. Dolittle 2

Ice Age

March 4

Black Panther

March 5

Bedtime Stories

March 6

The Finest Hours

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President – Episode 108 – “Matters of Diplomacy”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 118 – “Zootopia: Bracelets”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 204 – “Pandoran Wedding”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 118 – “Genius Gitanjali”

One Day At Disney – Episode 114 – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

Shop Class – Episode 102 – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 703 – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

March 13

Stargirl

Diary of a Future President – Episode 109 – “State of the Union”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 119 – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 205 – “Made for Loving You”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 119 – “Astonishing Austin”

One Day At Disney – Episode 115 – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

Shop Class – Episode 103 – “Ramps & Champs”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 704 – “Unfinished Business”

Wicked Tuna – Seasons 3-8

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks – Seasons 1-6

Zorro – Second Series – Season 1

March 15

G-Force

March 17

Big Hero 6 The Series – Season 2

March 20

Diary of a Future President – Episode 110 – “Two Party System”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 120 – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 206 – “Wedding GOALS!”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 120 – “High-Flying Hailey”

One Day At Disney: Episode 116 – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

Shop Class – Episode 104 – “Bridge or Bust”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace”

I Didn’t Do It – Seasons 1 and 2

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals – Season 2

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! – Season 2

March 25

A Wrinkle in Time

March 27

Be Our Chef – Episode 101 – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 121 – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 207 – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

One Day At Disney – Episode 117 – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”

Shop Class – Episode 105 – “Boulder Bash”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal”