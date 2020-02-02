WGA Awards: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The Writers Guild of America will hand out its top awards of the year in concurrent ceremonies on both the East and West Coasts on Saturday night.

Top film nominees include Greta Gerwig for “Little Women,” Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite” and Noah Baumbach for “Marriage Story,” in addition to Todd Phillips and Scott Silver for “Joker,” which are all also nominated for Oscars. The movie nominations did deviate from this year’s Oscar nominations in a couple of key ways: the WGA gave nods to “Booksmart” over Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in the original screenplay race, and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” in the adapted category over “The Two Popes.”

On the TV side, WGA favorites including Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and the final season of HBO’s “Veep” all made it into nominations this year. The Writers Guild also honored some newcomers, however, in the form of Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” Hulu’s “Pen15” and HBO’s “Watchmen.”

Last year, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Eighth Grade” won the top film prizes, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the last season of “The Americans” scored in the TV categories. The awards ceremony comes just a week before Oscar winners are announced, and after a slew of guild awards that included the Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild, in addition to the Golden Globes.

See the full list of WGA Award nominations below, updated live as winners are announced.

FILM

Original Screenplay

“1917,” Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Universal Pictures)

“Booksmart,” Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman (United Artists Releasing)

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson (Lionsgate)

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

“Parasite,” Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho (Neon)

Adapted Screenplay

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod (TriStar Pictures)

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi, Based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker,” Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott (Sony Pictures)

Documentary screenplay

“Citizen K,” Alex Gibney (Greenwich Entertainment)

“Foster,” Mark Jonathan Harris (HBO Documentary Films)

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” Alex Gibney (HBO Documentary Films)

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People,” Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky (First Run Features)

“The Kingmaker,” Lauren Greenfield (Showtime Documentary Films)

TELEVISION

Drama series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Mindhunter” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Comedy series

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

New Series

“Dead To Me” (Netflix)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Long Form Original

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“The Terror: Infamy” (AMC)

“Togo” (Disney+)

“True Detective” (HBO)

Long Form Adapted

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (AMC)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Short Form New Media

“After Forever” (Amazon Prime)

“Special” (Netflix)

Animation

“Bed, Bob & Beyond” (“Bob’s Burgers”) (FOX)

“The Gene Mile” (“Bob’s Burgers”) (FOX)

“Go Big or Go Homer” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

“A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” (“BoJack Horseman”) (Netflix)

“Livin’ La Pura Vida” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

“Thanksgiving of Horror” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

Episodic Drama

“407 Proxy Authentication Required” (“Mr. Robot”) (USA)

“A Good Man is Hard to Find” (“Ray Donovan”) (Showtime)

“Mirror Mirror” (“The OA”) (Netflix)

“Moondust” (“The Crown”) (Netflix)

“Our Little Island Girl” (“This Is Us”) (NBC)

“Tern Haven” (“Succession”) (HBO)

Episodic Comedy

“Here’s Where We Get Off” (“Orange Is the New Black”) (Netflix)

“It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (Amazon Prime)

“Nice Knowing You” (“Living With Yourself”) (Netflix)

“Pilot” (“Dead to Me”) (Netflix)

“The Stinker Thinker” (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) (Showtime)

“Veep” (“Veep”) (HBO)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Conan” (TBS)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“Desi Lydic: Abroad” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2” (TBS)

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019” (CBS)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

Comedy/Variety Specials

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)