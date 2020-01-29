×

Wes Anderson's 'French Dispatch' Sets Summer Release

Dave McNary

Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson’s star-studded comedic drama “The French Dispatch” will debut in theaters on July 24, Searchlight Pictures announced Wednesday.

The French Dispatch” is set in Paris during the 1950s and follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau. The ensemble cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, and Bill Murray. In addition to directing, Anderson co-wrote the script with Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Hugo Guinness.

“The story is not easy to explain,” Anderson told Charente Libre in April. “[It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

Anderson has worked with Searchlight on four of his films, including his most recent projects, 2018’s “Isle of Dogs” and 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The company was formerly known as Fox Searchlight Pictures, but Disney recently dropped “Fox” from the title since it acquired the Murdoch’s film assets last March.

The filmmaker has been nominated for seven Oscars, including best animated feature for “Isle of Dogs” and best picture, director and original screenplay for “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” His scripts for “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “Moonrise Kingdom” also scored Academy Award nods.

“The French Dispatch” will hit the big screen over summer alongside “Jungle Cruise,” Disney’s family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

