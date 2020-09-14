Werner Herzog, Rudolph Herzog Team With Gunpowder & Sky on ‘Last Exit: Space’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Werner Herzog and his son, Rudolph Herzog, will partner with Gunpowder & Sky on “Last Exit: Space,” a new documentary examining mankind’s push to colonize space. Rudolph Herzog will direct, with Werner Herzog attached to executive produce the film, as well as narrate the picture in his inimitable German-accented growl.

In addition to Gunpowder & Sky, Spring Films (“The Act of Killing”) and Taglicht Media (“Propaganda: The Art of Selling Lies”) are signed on to co-produce the feature, which will begin production this fall.

ICM Partners negotiated the deal on behalf of Spring Films. Spring Films have produced numerous documentaries with the Herzogs, most recently selling Werner’s “Fireball,” an examination of meteors and shooting stars, to Apple TV Plus. It screened at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

“The film will raise the question if we should really project our hopes into our galaxy, believing that there might be a place out there that might shelter us humans once the resources of the earth have been exhausted,” Rudolph Herzog said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to going on a quest with Werner to find the answer.”

In his father, Rudolph has a partner known for going to extremes — be it journeying deep into the jungle for “Fitzcarraldo” or “Aguirre, the Wrath of God” or venturing to the edge of active volcanos in “Into the Inferno,” Herzog has developed a reputation for pushing the limits.

“Last Exit: Space” looks at how with Earth’s resources dwindling, man has looked up into the night sky wondering what’s out there and could one of the more than 100 billion planets in the Milky Way alone, be our future home?

Gunpowder & Sky recently announced it is partnering with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, John Davis (“Predator”), and Black Label Media (“Sicario”) on “Time Agent,” a time travel feature film. Last month, the company nabbed worldwide rights to the UFC inception documentary “UFC 1: Origins of the Octagon,” which will be produced by the team behind “The Last Dance.”

“When you get the chance to work with masterful creators like Werner and Rudolph, you take it and thank your lucky stars”, said Jake Hanly, VP of acquisitions at Gunpowder & Sky. “Exploring uncharted territory and shedding light on the new and unknown is part of Gunpowder & Sky’s genetic makeup. And, with the Herzogs at the helm, we can hardly wait to invite space enthusiasts and dreamers alike to join us to the farthest reaches of the universe.”