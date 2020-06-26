Horror Pic ‘Morgue’ Scares Up a North American Sale to Well Go USA (EXCLUSIVE)

Well Go USA Entertainment has snapped up North American distribution rights to Paraguayan box office hit “Morgue” from Buenos Aires-based sales agent FilmSharks.

The deal caps a string of sales across the globe for the supernatural thriller. Hugo Cardozo’s hospital-set film has already sold to more than 40 international territories with HBO Latin America recently snagging Latin American pay-TV and SVOD rights to the title.

Filmed in Spanish and Guarani, the pic follows a security guard who is working the night shift at a regional hospital when he gets trapped in the hospital morgue where he has a paranormal encounter.

“Morgue” scared up more than 60,000 admissions in Paraguay to become the top local release of last year, out-grossing even “It: Chapter Two” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”

A U.S. remake is already in the works with “Bird Box” writer Eric Heisserer producing an English-language version through his company Chronology, which has a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. Cardozo and FilmSharks’ Guido Rud serve as executive producers.

“We are so excited to be working with Guido and his team at FilmSharks on “Morgue,” said Well Go’s Doris Pfardrescher. “We can’t wait for our North American audience to experience this incredibly scary movie,” she added. Well Go plans to release the horror film by early 2021.

“We love how Doris and Well Go handle and take care of their films; they do an amazing job to make films shine,” said Rud.

Well Go has released such gems as “Last Train to Busan,” “Burning” and “IP Man.” Its other upcoming releases include “Cut Throat City,” “Synchronic,” “Peninsula” and “Possessor.”

Completed sales of “Morgue” include South Korea (Lumix Media) and Russia, CIS and Baltics (Rocket Releasing) for anticipated third quarter releases, as well as Central America (Las Guardas), Colombia (Cine Colombia), Japan (AT Entertainment), Taiwan (AV-Jet), and Peru, Chile and Bolivia (Andes Film).

Talks are underway with the U.K., Mexico, Brazil, France and Germany.