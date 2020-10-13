Ludacris, Questlove to Perform at Welcome to Blumhouse Live Event

Ludacris and Questlove will be among the artists performing at Welcome to Blumhouse Live, a virtual event celebrating the premiere of four new thrillers –“Nocturne,” “Black Box,” “Evil Eye” and “The Lie” — from producer Jason Blum’s horror empire. The movies are debuting on Amazon Prime Video in October.

Joining Ludacris and Questlove at the live at-home festivities, taking place on Oct. 16 and 17, are DJs Toro Y Moi and Jadalareign. Admission for Welcome to Blumhouse Live is free, but spots are limited.

The event, in partnership with Blumhouse and Little Cinema, is an interactive murder mystery. The whodunit centers on a missing student and a strange family, taking participants through a house filled with virtual sanctuaries, live performances, interactive tarot readings and an escape room.

Questlove, to kick off things off Friday, will spin tracks throughout the entire night. Ludacris will perform in the basement of the house on Oct. 17, with Brooklyn-based DJ Jadalareign to close out the evening. After the festivities die down on Saturday, electro-pop DJ Toro Y Moi will host an afterparty the club room.

Welcome to Blumhouse is a program of eight terrifying genre movies coming to Prime Video. The first four films premiered in October, with the rest of the slate being unveiled in 2021. “The Lie” and “Black Box” launched on Oct. 6, and “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne” bowed on Oct. 13.

Blumhouse Productions, known for its low-budget approach to horror, is the company behind chilling franchises including “Paranormal Activity,” “The Purge” and “Happy Death Day.” Blumhouse also produced Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winner “Get Out,” “The Invisible Man” and Jamie Lee Curtis-led 2018 “Halloween” sequel.