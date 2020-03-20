×

Film News Roundup: Weekend Box Office Reporting Suspended Due to Coronavirus

Dave McNary

ComScore Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of ComScore

In today’s film news roundup, box office reporting is going away temporarily, Hollywood Teamsters have job opportunities, comedy “The Incoherents” finds a home and Fathom Events postpones more than a dozen releases.

BOX OFFICE REPORTING

The coronavirus pandemic and the closure of most movie theaters has led to a temporary suspension of North American box office reporting by Comscore, the industry’s box office tracker.

The decision came after Disney announced it would stop global box office reporting, given the current large number of theater shutdowns around the globe.

“Due to this unprecedented situation, Comscore will be temporarily suspending our usual Sunday North American Top 10 Estimates, Global chart and commentary,” Comscore said in a statement. “We will update the status of studio reporting on Monday.”

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told Variety that there will be some revenues this weekend, thanks partly to drive-in movie theaters that have remained open.

“The fact that drive-ins are seeing a surge in popularity is a testament to the undeniable appeal and essential nature of the communal moviegoing experience that only the big screen can provide,” he said. “People are literally being driven to find ways to capture that singular and unique experience until such time as they can go back to their favorite local movie theater.”

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

Leaders of Hollywood Teamsters Local 399 have notified members that they are eligible for jobs at the Ralph’s, Alberton’s, Von’s and Stater Bros. supermarket chains.

“As you have seen, the demand for food, goods and supplies is overwhelming at this time,” the local said. “These Teamster jobs are considered to be part of the current essential workforce, and we encourage our Members to take this opportunity if you are need of immediate employment.”

The local, which represents about 5,000 drivers, casting directors and location scouts, also said there is a shortage of qualified drivers. “Due to the high demand and the support from our Teamster Family, we are able to secure PREFERENTIAL employment for any qualified Local 399 Driver at this time.”

ACQUISITION 

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the rock’n’roll comedy “The Incoherents” for an April release on iTunes and all major VOD platforms in North America.

“The Incoherents” is directed and produced by Jared Barel from a script by Jeff Auer, who also produced and starred. The story sees four 40-somethings each mired in midlife malaise reunite their ’90s indie rock band for a final shot at stardom.

In addition to Auer, the film stars Alex Emanuel, Robert McKay, Walter Hoffman and Casey Clark. Amy Carlson, Annette O’Toole, Kate Arrington, Margaret Anne Florence and Christine Chang round out the cast. “The Incoherents” was produced by Loaded Barrel Studios in association with Starna Productions and Ronan Jean Productions.

POSTPONEMENTS 

Fathom Events has announced a raft of postponements as North American movie theaters close in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Fathom, a joint venture between the now-closed AMC, Cinemark and Regal circuits, specializes in one-night showings of concerts and revival movies.

Postponed titles include “Apollo 13 25th Anniversary,” “Bolshoi Ballet: Romeo and Juliet,” “Braveheart 25th Anniversary,” “Chasing Whiskey,” “Children of the Sea,” “Climate Hustle 2,” “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna,” “Dino Dana The Movie,” “Gladiator 20th Anniversary,” “I Am Patrick,” “Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle II,” “Promare,” “Robert the Bruce,” “Sight & Sound Theatres presents: Jesus,” “TCM Big Screen Classics: A League of Their Own,” “The Carol Burnett Show: Laugh All Night” and “The Rachel and Dave Hollis Variety Show.”

Four titles have been canceled: “Bolshoi Ballet: Jewels,” “Steven Universe: The Movie Sing-A-Long Event,” The Met: Live in HD – Tosca” and “The Met: Live in HD – Maria Stuarda.”

