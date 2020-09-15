NOW LIVE: Watch the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards

UPDATE: Technical difficulties initially caused a delay in the feed. The TIFF Tribute Awards are now live.

Despite the remoteness that is a virtual Toronto International Film Festival, we will always come together to celebrate the cinema. To quote TIFF Tribute Awards presenter Martin Scorsese, “This remarkable art form has always been and always will be more than a diversion.”

Watch the TIFF Tribute Awards on Variety’s Facebook page with award recipients Kate Winslet, Shawn Mendes, Anthony Hopkins, Mira Nair and Chloe Zhao. Presenters include Jodie Foster, Ava DuVernay, Olivia Colman, Colin Farrell, and Regina King. Plus, there will be a special performance by resident Canadian Mendes.

The TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony is an annual fundraiser to support both TIFF’s year-round programming and the organization’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. The Awards honor the film industry’s outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artist and creators.