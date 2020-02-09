How to Watch the 2020 Oscars Online

Awards season officially comes to a close on Oscar Sunday.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9 and air live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Red carpet coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Viewers will be able to live-stream the awards show on abc.com or on the ABC app via DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The ceremony, which is going hostless again, will include appearances from this year’s nominees, as well as presenters Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, James Corden, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. Additionally, the show will feature performances from Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman and five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish.

A special tribute for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is scheduled to take place during the ceremony. The pair, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The NBA legend won an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short film “Dear Basketball.”

“Joker” leads Oscar nominations with 11, followed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Irishman” and “1917” with 10. Acting frontrunners include Renee Zellweger, up for her turn as Judy Garland in “Judy”; Joaquin Phoenix for the titular supervillain in “Joker”; Laura Dern as a divorce attorney in “Marriage Story”; and Brad Pitt as stuntman Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time.”

Here are our predictions for how the night will pan out.