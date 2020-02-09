How to Watch the 2020 Oscars Online

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Awards season officially comes to a close on Oscar Sunday.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9 and air live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Red carpet coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Viewers will be able to live-stream the awards show on abc.com or on the ABC app via DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The ceremony, which is going hostless again, will include appearances from this year’s nominees, as well as presenters Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, James Corden, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. Additionally, the show will feature performances from Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman and five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish.

A special tribute for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is scheduled to take place during the ceremony. The pair, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The NBA legend won an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short film “Dear Basketball.”

“Joker” leads Oscar nominations with 11, followed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Irishman” and “1917” with 10. Acting frontrunners include Renee Zellweger, up for her turn as Judy Garland in “Judy”; Joaquin Phoenix for the titular supervillain in “Joker”; Laura Dern as a divorce attorney in “Marriage Story”; and Brad Pitt as stuntman Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time.”

Here are our predictions for how the night will pan out.

More Film

  • Run Sweetheart Run

    'Run Sweetheart Run': Film Review

    Several Sundance titles this year have inevitably addressed issues key to the #MeToo movement, many in sophisticatedly provocative ways — notably “Promising Young Woman.” Then there’s “Run Sweetheart Run,” which starts out as a crude Date From Hell thriller, then veers into garish supernatural horror. This latest from writer-director Shana Feste (“Country Strong,” the “Endless [...]

  • Bong Joon Ho Adam Sandler Indie

    Adam Sandler Sings and 'The Farewell' Triumphs Backstage at the Indie Spirit Awards

    The 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards took place on the Santa Monica beach this Saturday, and the spirit of the show’s independence from the Academy Awards — and the Hollywood studio system at large — was on ready and, at times, anxious display in the press room backstage. “The Farewell” — totally shut out at [...]

  • Joyce Sevilla dies

    Hollywood Celebrates Publicist Joyce Sevilla in Pre-Oscar Memorial Service

    An intimate group of executives, talent and journalists gathered in Hollywood on Friday evening to celebrate the life of Joyce Sevilla, a veteran publicist and brand marketing whiz who died unexpectedly last week. Held only blocks away from the bustle of the Academy Awards setup at Hollywood and Highland, restauranteur Salvatore Aurora closed his Sunset [...]

  • Robert Conrad Dead

    Robert Conrad, Star of TV's 'The Wild Wild West,' Dies at 84

    Actor Robert Conrad, the star of television series including “Hawaiian Eye,” “The Wild Wild West” and “Baa Baa Black Sheep” during an almost five-decade career that also included the occasional feature film, has died in Malibu, Calif. He was 84. Conrad toplined at least one series in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, a [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 35th

    Jennifer Lopez Blasts Super Bowl 'Too Sexy' Critics: 'It Was a Celebration of Women and Latino Culture'

    On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez defended her recent Super Bowl halftime with Shakira, which was criticized by some as being “too sexy.” “I think that’s honestly silliness,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the Independent Spirit Awards. Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance on Sunday, which scored rave reviews otherwise, featured pole-dancing, a children’s choir and both [...]

  • 'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His

    'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words': Film Review

    If you watch “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words” looking for a clue as to Thomas’ inner workings, a key to who Clarence Thomas really is, then you’ll have to wait a while before it arrives. But it does. The reason it takes so long is that Thomas, dressed in a red tie, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad