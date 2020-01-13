×

How to Watch the 2020 Oscar Nominations Live Online

Now that the Golden Globes ceremony has come and gone, film fans can look forward to the Oscars as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the nominations for the 92nd annual awards show on Monday. This year’s selections will be revealed via global livestream from the Oscars’ official websites Oscars.com and Oscars.org, as well as the Academy’s social media channels. The announcement will begin at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET.

Issa Rae will present the nominations alongside John Cho. The actress/writer/director tweeted the news, saying, “You already know who I’m rooting for,” referring to her viral 2017 interview with Variety on the Emmys red carpet, in which she said “I’m rooting for everybody black.”

Split into two parts, the nominations for actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, costume design, film editing, original score, animated short film, live action short film, sound editing and sound mixing will be announced first (not in any particular order). Noms for actor in a leading role, actress in a leading role, animated feature film, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original song, best picture, production design, visual effects, adapted screenplay and original screenplay will be shared later at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET (not in any particular order).

Scorsese fans can place their hope in the Academy as Variety predicts Netflix’s “The Irishman” as a top contender. Despite boasting the star power of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, the film surprisingly went home without any awards at the Golden Globes. Along with Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” other movies expected to get multiple nods include “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “1917.”

This year’s host-less awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 9.

