WarnerMedia Expands Barbara Salabè’s Role to Country Manager Italy, Spain, Portugal

Barbara Salabè, the top Warner Bros. executive in Italy, has been promoted to country manager Italy, Spain, and Portugal, Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific has announced.

Salabè joined Warner Bros. in 2011 in the top Italian role having previously launched European musical theater production giant Stage Entertainment in Italy and been entrusted with launching WarnerMedia’s Turner Broadcasting Italy channels in Italy, among other top management positions.

In Italy she has had general oversight of all WB Italian activities, including theatrical and home video production, marketing and distribution of studio and local-language films, TV distribution, consumer products, digital distribution and interactive entertainment. WB. also handles Sony theatrical releases in Italy.

Besides Italy she will now have similar oversight also in Spain and Portugal.

Salabè has “created great value for the company making it grow constantly,” Dogra said in a statement. Dogra underlined that “her outstanding creative talent has allowed her to develop and consolidate Italian film production which over the years has seen plenty of successful titles.”

Standout pics that Warner Bros. is currently co-producing in Italy comprise veteran auteur Emanuele Crialese’s Penelope Cruz-starrer “L’immensità” and hot young helmer Andrea De Sica’s teen chiller “Non Mi Uccidere,” starring Alice Pagani who made a splash in Netflix Italian original series “Baby.”

Salabè’s expanded role is part of the recent reorganization of the WarnerMedia EMEA team that now also sees Polly Cochrane as country manager of U.K. and Ireland; Iris Knobloch in charge of France, Benelux, Germany, Austria and Switzerland; and Pierre Branco of Central and Eastern Europe, Nordics, Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

The WarnerMedia reorganization follows an announcement in August in which WarnerMedia streamlined the international operations of Warner Bros. HBO and Turner under the direct leadership of Gerhard Zeiler, Head of WarnerMedia International, who reports to Dogra.